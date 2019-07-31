The already bad local road toll could have been higher but for luck and timing: about 4.30pm last Sunday we were returning to town along Hamurana Rd, in our near-50-year-old car and at the head of a short queue.

It can be driven briskly and copes well with the tight curves with the 55 km/h advisory speeds there but was obviously that was not fast enough for a small, black SUV two cars back which pulled out and overtook the car behind us, and our car, over the yellow no-overtaking lines near the Oturoa Rd intersection.

A car had just turned left out of Oturoa Rd and the overtaking car was heading straight towards it.

Fortunately, the shoulder was wide enough for us and our following car to brake and pull over, letting the overtaking car back to the correct side of the road.

That driver's idiotic manoeuvre might have enabled him to reach Ngongotaha a few seconds earlier but it could easily have had fatal consequences.

Reduced speed limits do not help in these situations when incompetent drivers are intent on breaking the law.

Flexible barrier posts like those used at the sides of the road and placed on the yellow lines might discourage this reckless and criminal behaviour.

R G Mayes

Rotorua



Hospital visiting hours

It was disappointing to read and almost unbelievable that Lakes Hospital Board has extended hospital visiting hours - 10am to 8pm (News, July 30).

A reader says it is disappointing that Lakes Hospital Board has extended hospital visiting hours. Photo/File.

Whoever made this decision has been ill-advised when it should have been considered that most patients require rest, and find conversation when they are ill difficult.

Formerly one knew that visitors knew when to leave, but all day - awful. It is difficult enough to find parking to attend clinics as it stands, and now it will become even harder.

Who is behind this decision?



A N Christie

Rotorua

