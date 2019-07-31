On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The already bad local road toll could have been higher but for luck and timing: about 4.30pm last Sunday we were returning to town along Hamurana Rd, in our near-50-year-old car and at the head of a short queue.
It can be driven briskly and copes well with the tight curves with the 55 km/h advisory speeds there but was obviously that was not fast enough for a small, black SUV two cars back which pulled out and overtook the car behind us, and our car, over the yellow no-overtaking lines near the Oturoa Rd intersection.
A car had justturned left out of Oturoa Rd and the overtaking car was heading straight towards it.
Fortunately, the shoulder was wide enough for us and our following car to brake and pull over, letting the overtaking car back to the correct side of the road.