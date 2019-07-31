The already bad local road toll could have been higher but for luck and timing: about 4.30pm last Sunday we were returning to town along Hamurana Rd, in our near-50-year-old car and at the head of a short queue.

It can be driven briskly and copes well with the tight curves with the 55 km/h advisory speeds there but was obviously that was not fast enough for a small, black SUV two cars back which pulled out and overtook the car behind us, and our car, over the yellow no-overtaking lines near the Oturoa Rd intersection.

A car had just

