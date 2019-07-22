I was sad to see that the beautiful poplars on Pukehangi Rd have been cut down to make way for more houses.

It seems that if we want more houses the trees must go, along with good food producing land.

This is despite the Government now prioritising growing trees to halt the impact of climate change.

Farmers are being encouraged to plant more trees but we are also encouraged to increase food production.

The responsibility for halting the impact of climate change should not fall on farmers alone as city folk could also plant more trees.

