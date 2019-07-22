I was sad to see that the beautiful poplars on Pukehangi Rd have been cut down to make way for more houses.

It seems that if we want more houses the trees must go, along with good food producing land.

This is despite the Government now prioritising growing trees to halt the impact of climate change.

Farmers are being encouraged to plant more trees but we are also encouraged to increase food production.

The responsibility for halting the impact of climate change should not fall on farmers alone as city folk could also plant more trees.

But if climate change is to be taken seriously, isn't it time we protected trees and food producing land from the housing sprawl, consider high rise apartment living and take fewer overseas holidays?

Patricia Hosking

Ngongotahā

What a waste

I see $2.4 million is to be spent on Kaingaroa Village (News, July 12 ).

At the end of the New Zealand Forest Service days this nice, neat, well-looked-after village was given to the locals to live in. Apart from a few locals who have looked after their homes and tried to keep it neat the rest of the village was wrecked.

Houses and other buildings were vandalised or burnt down, the golf club burnt down, single men's camp - which would have made a great school camp or hunting fishing lodge - wrecked.

I lived in the village in the 1960s and it was a nice place. What a waste.

Chriss Taylor

Rotorua

Night markets

It is easier to whinge about this and that than to recognise the effort behind things that are well done.

A big token of appreciation should be given to the person/people involved in keeping the Thursday night market going.

The market is a wonderful outing - even on freezing nights - and there is always something new.

Keep it moving and improving and thanks for doing something about the cables on the ground.



Luigi Gea

Owhata

