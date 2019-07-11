Kaingaroa Forest Village will be injected with $2.4 million with a future of long-term wellbeing as a key goal.

Kaingaroa Forest Village is the sixth and final community project to join the Māori Housing Network Community Development programme.

The village, about 40km from Rotorua, is considered deprived with a score of 10 on the deprivation scale.

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Nanaia Mahuta visited the community today to announce the investment in housing. This is as part of the ongoing community development project in the region.

These projects recognised that no single intervention or entity could solve the increasingly complex problems the communities faced.

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / File

Te Puni Kōkiri has been working alongside the Bay of Plenty rōpū to bring to fruition their community aspirations.

"There is a school, marae, rental and privately-owned homes and community centres. But the community needs help to repair and revitalise these essential facilities," Mahuta said.

The community development model will prioritise projects such as urgent housing repairs, an infrastructure upgrade of an oxidation pond for future papakāinga development, and delivery of the Sorted Kāinga Ora financial capability programme.

"Achieving healthy, secure and affordable housing can lead to transformational change for whānau and long term wellbeing," Mahuta said.

Kaingaroa Village whānau was described by Mahuta as a great example of a community with a strong vision of growth and development in the face of challenges.

"I know Kaingaroa Village and their wider whānau are committed to regenerating their community and their commitment, effort and collaboration will see these dreams come to pass," Minister Mahuta says.

Mahuta said a partnership between Te Puni Kōkiri, other government agencies and the Māori community was working.

"Whānau in this rohe now feel excited, inspired and have a hope for a prosperous future living in the Kaingaroa village," Mahuta said.