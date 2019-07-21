Many local people have been complaining about the unruly behaviour of some people in the CBD.

Okay, fair enough, out-of-work people, people looking for handouts and people waiting for friends. It happens in every city everywhere.

We used to have a nice meeting place policed by local wardens until the mayor got rid of it, now all we have are stupid mushrooms and sacks to sit on.

Unruly, disruptive behaviour can and should be controlled by the police, that is what they are for.

There should be constant day and night patrols - foot patrols in the CBD, not to have them is a dereliction of duty by the police and they should be taken to task for it.

I cannot recall a city I have been in without police foot patrols - apart from Rotorua.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Gathering place

I find Ryan Gray's letter (July 12 ) very interesting particularly the last paragraph where he states: "The CBD must be designed as a people friendly space where people want to spend their time" which I totally agree with.

I don't know if Gray has a short memory or has been away from Rotorua for a while, but I would like to inform him that pre "Te Manawa" we had an area in the town centre known as the City Focus.

Here, people could meet, we had choirs from various schools and groups who entertained the public, we had street performers, plenty of room to sit and chat and eat lunch, an Information Office for visitors, an on-duty policeman, all covered with sails to keep out any hot sun or showers of rain.

All of this was in a traffic-free area. So, before Gray actually stands for council perhaps he should upgrade his CV by researching some of the history of our city. (Abridged)

Mike Long

Lynmore



