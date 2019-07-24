Since he started playing volleyball in Year Nine, Rotorua's Billy Johnstone has been a standout. While at Western Heights High School he won national titles and was selected for New Zealand age-group teams. When he finished school in 2017, taking a scholarship overseas was an option but he chose to do a year of study at the University of Auckland. If nothing else, that year taught him that volleyball is his true passion and now he has taken up a five-year scholarship at the University of Alberta in Canada.

Next month, former Western Heights High School student Billy Johnstone flies

Related articles: