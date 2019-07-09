It was very depressing to read (News, July 4) that Japan has returned to commercial whaling. I find it hard to comprehend how they can now continue their barbaric bloodshed on these amazing creatures.

Hopefully Winston Peters will raise the issue with the Japanese Government. It certainly is a sad time for whales. (Abridged)

Yvonne Kilmore
Pukehangi

Trip to Sri Lanka

I was recently invited to Sri Lanka for a close friend's wedding.

My motto is "never turn down an opportunity of a lifetime to experience a new culture" even if there have been bombings recently.

I had

