It was very depressing to read (News, July 4) that Japan has returned to commercial whaling. I find it hard to comprehend how they can now continue their barbaric bloodshed on these amazing creatures.

Hopefully Winston Peters will raise the issue with the Japanese Government. It certainly is a sad time for whales. (Abridged)

Yvonne Kilmore

Pukehangi



Trip to Sri Lanka

I was recently invited to Sri Lanka for a close friend's wedding.

My motto is "never turn down an opportunity of a lifetime to experience a new culture" even if there have been bombings recently.

I had a second take on the situation when another friend of mine messaged me and said don't come, but eventually, I came to the conclusion that it was worth the risk.

When you're privileged to get an invite to a wedding in a different culture (Buddhist) you get a small insight of why certain things are done and you have interesting talks with locals.

I think the Buddhist culture is years ahead of ours and it shows in Sri Lanka from their genuine friendships and hospitality. Even their driving is a life lesson on courtesy - traffic lights are almost none existent and believe me there is traffic everywhere in Colombo.

Through my experience I am by far a richer person, not in the monetary sense, in genuine friendships made and experiencing a new culture, after all, that's what life's all about, isn't it? (Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Springfield

