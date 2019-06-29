A glitter ball dangles over Nicola Smallwood's head as Hospice ramps up for dance floor extravaganza of the year.

Nicola Smallwood was born with globetrotting feet and a heart programmed for a charitable future.

Our People feels in need of a tracking device to keep tabs on where she's been or, more to the point, where she hasn't.

But we come to learn there's far more than wanderlust that defines this effervescent, feisty 33-year-old. She's a gun sportswoman, holds a honours degree in Physical Education bolstered by a BSc in psychology, her papers were completed in Canada.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Add in her

Related articles: