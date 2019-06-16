Yesterday, Bay of Plenty's top women's rugby teams travelled to Hamilton and returned with the Battle of the Kaimais Shield as well as bragging rights over their Waikato counterparts.

The annual Battle of the Kaimais Championship, established last year, sees Bay of Plenty's top women's teams take on Waikato's finest with the aim of creating regular, meaningful competition between the two unions.

This year it was Rangiuru, Rangataua and Mount maunganui who made the trip. Mount Maunganui played a 10-a-side game against University and won 36-31. Rangataua beat Hamilton Old Boys 36-27 and Rangiuru beat Melville 24-5 for the clean

