The recent Government announcement of $1 billion for KiwiRail will not mean much to most people when so many areas like Taupō do not have a rail line or those that do, don't have a passenger train service.

For rail to be relevant, the Government and KiwiRail need to provide lines and passenger services to all regions to help reduce the high number of large heavy trucks on our roads and enable people to actually travel on the rail system we all own.



A Brown

Taupō



Council should focus on infrastructure

I don't care if the $7.5 million of a $14.5 million development for Rotorua Lakes Council's latest project for another mountain biking facility near Blue Lake and an upgrade of the Long Mile facilities was highlighted in the Long Term Plan.



We ratepayers are already in hock to cover a myriad of projects such as the Lakefront upgrade, Museum and Civic Centre renovation, Hemo sculpture and Rotorua Aquatic Centre redevelopment / Kuirau Park development.

All the while Rotorua Council, in my view, has not been keeping our basic infrastructure up to scratch - particularly the city's ability to manage storm water which is holding back much needed housing development.

The council's rush to sign contracts using borrowed money so close to an election is reckless, in my view, and sadly the cost of the city's spending spree will be met by ratepayers for many years to come.

Such wasted opportunity and there is no consequence for our elected officials and executive. (Abridged)



Peter Jones

Candidate for Council

