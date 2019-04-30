In today's Letters to the Editor, a reader argues that council debt is not necessarily a bad thing and can help build a better and stronger city while another reader expresses concern that religion has become a political issue.

Why are commentators like Paul Carpenter (Letters, April 27) and organisations like the RDRR so obsessed, in my view, with negativity and fear around council debt?

Debt is an investment in our future generations, and in building a stronger and better Rotorua. It's an investment paid for by future residents. By investing in building and maintaining a strong, vibrant Rotorua we are ensuring businesses continue to grow and feed profit into our local economy. We grow our whanau's average household income which further stimulates the economy through greater spending power, and we grow our attractiveness as a place to live so that we encourage more income and wealth generating residents, ensuring a larger and wealthier tax base for the future.

Debt to capital/income ratios are not measured the same for governments, who are tasked with building and maintaining our communities (the people and the places), as they are for businesses and households. Even if they were, businesses and households incur debt to leverage their ability to earn higher income and returns through the investment that debt facilitates.

The most significant risk when it comes to council debt? Turning Rotorua into a place where negative, and overly conservative thinking prevails, as this will guarantee our city does not progress to the levels needed to sustain future debt.

The only solution is positive, forward-looking, progressive plans and policies that will shape a future we can be proud of and a place we all want to keep living in!

Claire Mahon

Rotorua



Religion becoming political

Religion, once considered the realm of the school and the church, has now become a political, far-reaching subject that has also built a minefield to protect various aspects and beliefs of every cultural holding - even the press have treated the subject with alarm and trepidation.

The simplicity of the Sunday school teachings has faded into a world where few ventures - "Fools rush in where angels fear to tread!" Is it not time to carefully look at the whole spectrum?

For many years yet many people will still need a belief of some sought, civilisation is not ready to go it alone, we have not the courage of our convictions to allow us that freedom.

This is a pity; all have the ability to believe in ourselves - we do not have the strength.

Jesus, Mahamid, Buddha, etc. had a simple outlook on life, they preached in fields, market places - anywhere people gathered, they spoke of honesty, integrity, hope and love, we know only fear and hatred. Something has to change if religion is to survive and if it doesn't then with what do we replace it?

Jim Adams

Rotorua

