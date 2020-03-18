Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson are in Rotorua today talking with about 30 representatives of key business sectors.

The invited members of representatives from tourism, hospitality and forestry sectors, as well as economic development agencies, Rotorua Lakes Council, iwi and council and trade unions, are meeting at Terrace Kitchen this morning.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams, left, Sir Toby Curtis, and Rotorua deputy mayor Dave Donaldson prepare to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Rotorua this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman Sir Toby Curtis told the Rotorua Daily Post from the meeting this morning he likened the current situation to the Mt Tarawera eruption.

"This to me reminds me of the Tarawera eruption where things were destroyed but we are still here carrying on with activities with tourism and Tarawera is still in our presence."



Sir Toby said it was important to keep a positive frame of mind and work together.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams told the Rotorua Daily Post before the meeting got under way it was important everyone worked together.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson are in Rotorua today. Photo / File

"We are all going to be here. The critical thing is we all work together so when we come out the other end we are in the best place possible," Williams said.

"Today is a remarkable opportunity to talk directly with the Prime Minister to hear how we can make the best of our place."

