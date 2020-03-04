It's nearly six months since Melissa Jones' body was found in Lake Rotorua. Kelly Makiha reveals the latest on the police investigation - and why some of the family are not happy.

Melissa Jones' body was found in Lake Rotorua in mysterious circumstances but police say it's likely there is nothing sinister about her death.

Some of her family disagree.

Police have confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post Jones' death has now been referred to the coroner and remains "unexplained".

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said police had put a "huge amount" of resources into the investigation, had talked to several people and "left no stone unturned". However, police had been unable to find anything criminal.

"It is quite possible that it's not anything sinister. That is the most likely scenario but it is an open investigation and will remain so.

"We are not saying it is a homicide or suspicious. It is unexplained. We have had lots of people come forward but we haven't come to any conclusions."

Police at the scene where Melissa Jones' body was found. Photo / File

The body of the 25-year-old mother was found on October 18 last year, just more than six weeks after her last confirmed sighting on September 4 when she visited Rotorua First Credit Union.

Van Kempen said a post mortem was carried out but the cause of Jones' death had not been made public, not even to family.

"We are quite careful not to release that information because it is an open investigation."

Jones' father didn't want to comment to the Rotorua Daily Post and her mother couldn't be reached for comment.

Andrea Nelson, who is Jones' biological great aunt but was referred to as Jones' "nan", said she was disappointed the police hadn't "dug deeper".

"It is suspicious ... I feel they (the police) are not doing their job properly. They have a damn cheek to say it is an unexplained death because look at all the people they have questioned. They know, they just can't prove it."

Nelson, who is from Rotorua, said she was reluctant to talk about Jones publicly as she said the family were still suffering from the shock of her death, but she agreed to do so because she felt it important people didn't stop coming forward with information.

"She would never have taken her own life. She was too staunch for that. With all the turmoil she had been through, she was a fighter," Nelson said.

Comments from Jones' friends and family on her Facebook page echo what Nelson said, with some calling for justice for those who "did this to her".

Van Kempen did not want to comment about Nelson's criticism of police.

Jones leaves behind two young children who are being cared for by family members.

Shortly before Jones' body was found, a silicone doll was found about 100m away in the lake near Hinemoa Point.

The silicone doll found in Lake Rotorua on the same day as Melissa Jones' body was not connected, police said. Photo / File

Authorities were called to the area following a tip from the public and found the life-like doll, which was missing an arm and breasts. Police later said the discovery of the doll was not connected to Jones' death.

Anyone with information not already passed on to police about Jones' death can contact Rotorua police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.