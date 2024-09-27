Mud cakes, anyone? Messy play galore

If your kids enjoy messy play, then this one is a must-visit. From 10am until 1pm on October 5, Whangārei Fringe will be putting on a Mud Kitchen. Mud pies, mud cakes and other muddy delights will be created with natural ingredients like flower petals, leaves and more. This natural and sustainable event is a great way to spend an hour or two for children aged between 2-8 years. It might be a good idea to bring a change of clothes and maybe pop to the park beforehand to burn off some steam.

Market goodies from Māngonui to Mangawhai

A range of markets are on offer to make the most of the [hopefully] warmer weather. The Mangawhai Tavern Market is on every Saturday from 8.30am until 1pm with an eclectic mix of art, crafts, artisan food, clothing and more while the Māngonui Craft Market at Māngonui from 10am until 1pm each Saturday showcases home-made spreads, soaps, crafts and more. If you’re in the Whangārei area, head to either the farmers market every Saturday morning from 6am until 10am for fresh produce and artisan goods, or the Tikipunga Market at Tikipunga High School from 8am until 11am on Sundays with car boot-style wares and plenty of yummy kai [pancakes or seafood chowder anyone?].

The Whangārei Growers Market has been a staple event every Saturday for years. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Programmes for the budding gymnast or little artist

Is your child a little gymnast? Maybe they like a swim, or are on their way to becoming the next Picasso? Luckily there’s something for everyone, thanks to a range of holiday programmes going on. Both Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics and Active Attitude have holiday programmes for both weeks. The Whangārei Aquatic Centre is also hosting its usual programme with a range of activities on offer and outings like ten-pin bowling. The Quarry Arts Centre also has a range of activities available through its website, such as making sea creatures out of clay or pop-art animals. It’s not hard to find a programme on offer so research your local area and see what’s going on! Some of these programmes are Oscar subsidy approved so check your eligibility too.

Ahoy! Whangārei Maritime Festival returns

Finish the holidays in fine form with the Whangārei Maritime Festival, which will take over the waterfront on October 12 and 13. More than 30 boats will be on display at the Town Basin for the event with a range of maritime talks at the Hundertwasser Art Centre and interactive demonstrations at Pūtahi Park. Kids can try out some Japanese fish painting or try their hand at boat-building and while you’re there, check out treasures at the nautical markets. There will be musical performances and incredible cultural shows at Hihiaua Cultural Centre where you can see waka [canoes] as well as traditional Māori arts and crafts. This is an event not to be missed!

The Whangārei Maritime Festival at the Town Basin attracted 13,000-plus visitors last year. Photo / Whangārei Maritime Festival

Whānau Music Fun Day

This event, in association with Keri Kids Music, will bring an interactive family music fun day to rural Kerikeri just in time for spring. Instruments and dancing props are on offer for the whole whānau to get involved in the family music experience. Enjoy some bilingual original and well-loved kids’ waiata [songs] by Jaqi Taimana. Then complete the day with some covers and originals by a four-piece band, Piece of Cake. Book your picnic spot for $15 for adults or $5 for kids. The event will run from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday, October 13 at The Flute Farm, 77b Wairoa Rd, Kerikeri.

