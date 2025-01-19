What does a hot, dry summer mean for kiwi?

It was also important to keep on top of predator control as hot conditions often meant kiwi were competing with predators for the same limited water sources, SKNZ said.

This adult kiwi died after being hit by a vehicle near Urquhart's Bay wharf last December. Photo / Todd Hamilton

On Whangārei Heads, kiwi numbers have swelled from 80 to 1300 in the past 20 years thanks to predator control work. Local kiwi expert and Backyard Kiwi project manager Todd Hamilton said that population expansion also came with the “collateral damage” that some kiwi would inevitably die from misadventures on roads. Nonetheless, motorists should take more care.

“After dog attacks, road kill is the second highest cause of death for adult kiwi in the Whangārei Heads,” Hamilton said.

Three kiwi were known to have been killed on roads at Whangārei Heads in the 12 months to November and another two were run down during December.

One of the birds was an adult male, killed on a Friday night in December - possibly hit by one of a group of “petrol heads” hooning there at the time or perhaps intentionally hit by someone who might have mistaken the bird for a possum, he said.

“We all know that killing possums on the road is practically considered a time-honoured tradition, but at Whangārei Heads, we’re leaving possum control to the traps,” Hamilton said.

Also during December, a third kiwi died from suspected heat exhaustion.

Heads resident Amanda Cartright said the area where she lived - a straight stretch of road before McLeod Bay - sadly, had the highest number of road-killed records on the Heads. Backyard Kiwi data showed 10 kiwi had been killed there since 2017.

Cartright noted traffic on the Heads Rd “doubled, if not tripled” in the summer months, making the risks to kiwi even greater.

There were kiwi warning signs at either end of the straight but motorists sped through the area regardless, Cartright said.

Motorists are continuing to speed through parts of Whangārei Heads Rd regardless of kiwi crossing signs.

She hoped her recent post to social media about one of the kiwi run down in December might remind drivers why they needed to slow down.

Emphasising that dogs were still the biggest killer of kiwi on the Heads, Hamilton said people needed to ensure they kept their canine mates tied up or on a lead at all times.

Kiwi could live for 50 years, paired for life, and raised up to 150 chicks in their lifetime.

The presence of an uncontrolled dog in a kiwi breeding area would be devastating, Hamilton said.

“Remember, kiwi don’t just live in the bush. They are in paddocks, gorse, pampas grass and, inevitably, in the road verges,” Hamilton said.

To report kiwi that appear to be in trouble, contact your local Department of Conservation branch or 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468). Stray dogs should be reported to the dog control officers of Environmental Northland on 09 438 7513.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference