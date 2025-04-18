Director Dr Joost de Bruin said the centre needs brown tourist signs on SH1, to let tourists know it is there and to give them a good reason to turn off the highway.

The unique centre is 1.9km from SH1 and often receives feedback that tourists had no idea it was there, he said.

In November, de Bruin applied to NZTA to have “Hundertwasser Art Centre” added to the brown tourist destination signs on SH1 at Tarewa Rd.

After the Northern Advocate made inquiries, he was told last week the application had been declined in consultation with Whangārei District Council.

An NZTA statement said tourist signs needed to meet regulations from NZTA and the local authority.

Hundertwasser Art Centre could be added to the signs on the corner of SH1 and Tarewa Rd, as proposed by this mock-up. Photo / Denise Piper

“While NZTA appreciates the intent of this request, the existing signage quota for this location is already at capacity, and the Whangārei District Council has declined this application ... NZTA supports the council in this decision.”

The council said road safety guidelines require signs to be brief, clear and readable at a glance.

“Town Basin” signs were created after consultation with the many businesses in the area, when it was agreed the signs would direct people to multiple attractions in the area, rather than singling out one site, the council said in a statement.

But de Bruin said the Hundertwasser centre is unique and special, and should be singled out over other Town Basin attractions, which will ultimately benefit if it gets more visitors.

“Town Basin’ doesn’t work for us - people don’t know what Town Basin means. I remember when I first came to Whangārei about 20 years ago, I thought it was a swimming pool or an aquarium,” he said.

“Whereas ‘Hundertwasser Art Centre’ generates interest. People either know what it means - particularly German-speaking tourists - or it gives a sense of what we are and they Google it.”

The Whangārei building is already a major tourism destination with Qualmark gold accreditation and helped introduce cruise ships to the area, de Bruin said.

Brown tourist signs are used on State Highway 1 all through Whangārei, such as this dishevelled one promoting Okara Park and the Kauri Clock Factory on the corner of Rewarewa Rd. Photo / Denise Piper

“We’re not just any venture, we’re a major new attraction and then to be told we’re not worthy of a tourist sign ... of course we’re deserving.”

Deputy Mayor Phil Halse agreed Hundertwasser Art Centre needs its own signs, estimating it could increase visitors 10% if the signs were better.

While the centre has been controversial for a long time, it is now here to stay and needs support so it can function effectively, he said.

Halse said the council’s district plan needed to be changed, to be more flexible on signs for tourist attractions.

If done right, the signs could even attract advertising or sponsorship for the Hundertwasser centre, helping reduce the burden on ratepayers, he said.

While the council and Hundertwasser Art Centre do not see eye-to-eye on the brown tourism signs, they have been working together to promote the centre, including collaborating on billboards at Uretiti and Waipu, de Bruin said.

The two organisations will also attend tourism trade event Trenz in Rotorua in May together, he said.

The council said while its primary role is to promote the district, the Hundertwasser Art Centre has been included in several advertising campaigns, including one launched this week at Auckland and Christchurch domestic airports.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.