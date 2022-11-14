Three Whangārei Town Basin attractions - Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery and the Whangārei Art Museum - have won the country's top tourism award for quality and sustainability

Three Whangārei Town Basin attractions - Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery and the Whangārei Art Museum - have won the country's top tourism award for quality and sustainability

Three attractions at Whangārei Town Basin have won the country's top tourism award for quality and sustainability.

A Gold Qualmark has been awarded to the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery (Te Huarewa Toi Wairau Māori) and the Whangārei Art Museum in Whangārei's flourishing fine arts district.

The 2023 award is shared by the three separate, unique and distinctive world-class attractions, all located in the vibrant, picturesque Whangārei Town Basin and Marina, Andy Corson, Qualmark Tourism business adviser said.

And it puts them on a par with Hobbiton in Matamata, Te Papa New Zealand's National Museum in Wellington and the Kauri Museum in Matakohe, which have all previously won the award.

The Gold Qualmark arrives hot on the heels of the Silver Qualmark awarded just prior to the official public opening of Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery, on February 20, this year.

The $33m centre was completed with $18.5m from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund. The remaining funds came from Northland Regional Council, Whangārei District Council and private and public donations.

Austrian artist, philosopher and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser first proposed one of his unique buildings at the old Northland Harbour Board building in the Town Basin back in 1993 but it was initially rejected. However, the plan was resurrected in 2008 and controversy has surrounded it since then.

Whangārei's Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Centre has been awarded a Gold Qualmark award. Photo / NZME

It includes a gallery of 80 Hundertwasser artworks and the Wairau Māori Art Gallery showcases contemporary Māori art.

Since opening, the centre has welcomed more than 50,000 visitors during a time of exceptionally low international visitor arrivals, with the borders closed to international visitors for much of that time.

Corson was highly impressed with all three galleries, acknowledging the entire team for their high level of engagement and passionate commitment to their roles in the pursuit of excellence. Corson called his visit to Hundertwasser Art Centre a "phenomenal experience".

Jill McPherson, interim chair of the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Whangārei Art Museum said, "the board is thrilled at our achievement in challenging times, and applaud staff and volunteers for their loyalty and hard work that makes all three destinations so successful."

Richard Smart - a Hundertwasser Foundation representative, said the award is a fitting recognition of the significance of the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery as a cultural icon in Whangārei.

''This award affirms the value of this treasure gifted to the people of New Zealand and we

welcome the insight of Qualmark Tourism in their judgement,'' Smart said.

Elizabeth Ellis, CNZM, chair of Wairau Māori Art Gallery Charitable Trust said, "Following the achievement of a Qualmark Silver in late 2021, Wairau Māori Art Gallery – Te Huarewa Toi Wairau Māori is delighted to receive the Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Gold in recognition of its unique role in Māori-based tourism experiences in Whangārei, Northland, Aotearoa and internationally."

The Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Centre opened in Whangarei in February 2022. Photo / NZME

A Gold Award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand, with the delivery of exceptional customer experiences an integral part of everything they do.

A Gold Sustainable Tourism Award identifies those businesses leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world-class sustainable visitor destination.