The centre is run by council-controlled organisation Whangārei Art Trust, which also runs the Whangārei Art Museum.

Trust chairman Bill Shepherd said most of the deficit is covered by depreciation on the $30m building, with $234,000 coming out of cash reserves.

But the ongoing losses mean the centre has continued to draw down on a $1.25m contingency fund, which was meant to be available for its first 10 years.

The council agreed to release $500,000 from the contingency in 2023 and a further $300,000 in May 2024.

The remaining $450,000 is expected to be needed this financial year and the council has already approved this payout.

The council has also set aside extra funds for the centre in its long-term plan and will pay out $1.08m a year in the 2026 and 2027 financial years.

Whangārei Art Trust chairman Bill Shepherd says the Hundertwasser Art Centre is trying to make up for a 'terrible' winter. Photo / Michael Cunningham

But it has told the trust it will need to find other sources of funding to stay solvent beyond 2027.

Shepherd said the trust is seeking grants and other revenue, but recently found many organisations will not fund operational costs for a council-controlled organisation.

“We’ve really only just found out about these constraints ... At this stage, we don’t really have any answers to figure that out.”

Shepherd thought the centre would do well showing its economic impact in Whangārei, including enticing cruise ships to the city. Cruise ships brought an estimated economic boost of $420,000 in 2024 and are expected to bring $970,000 this year.

It is too early to say if the Hundertwasser Art Centre will meet its budget this financial year, he said.

A “terrible” winter and early spring brought the lowest visitor numbers the centre has seen but the numbers have picked up over summer, Shepherd said.

Hundertwasser Art Centre director Joost de Bruin hopes Whangārei residents will take advantage of a free day to mark its third anniversary. Photo / NZME

The centre was not the only place to have a very tough winter, with domestic tourism numbers down right across Northland, likely due to the cost-of-living crisis, said centre director Joost de Bruin.

However, centre visitor numbers in December and January were well up on the year before, with many Kiwis paying a visit during their holidays, he said.

The cruise ship visits to Whangārei have so far been a mixed experience for the centre, de Bruin said.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre is sold to cruise ship passengers as a highlight of Whangārei and the centre has designed an exclusive, hands-on art workshop for passengers of the five-star Azamara cruises, he said.

“The second one was completely sold out because the feedback from the first one was so positive.”

However, Whangārei had a bit of bad luck with the timing of its last two cruise ship visits: passengers were incorrectly told places would be shut on Waitangi Day and a US cruise ship visit on February 10 saw most passengers trying to watch the Super Bowl, de Bruin said.

He hoped better communication might help smooth out some of these issues.

De Bruin also hoped Whangārei residents will take advantage of free admission on Thursday, to mark the centre’s third anniversary.

The centre will be open 10am to 6pm, with free admission for anyone with proof of their Whangārei residency. Other attractions include an art installation Colour Our City and discounted coffees at the Aqua caravan until 3pm.

“We’re very keen for the Whangārei community to come through and, if it is a success, we may have another free day down the track.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.



