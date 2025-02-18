The Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery has struggled to attract the 70,000 visitors a year it expected. Photo / NZME
Three years since opening, the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery is still struggling to make its budget and is reliant on the Whangārei District Council to stay afloat.
With a contingency fund running out, the centre is hoping good visitor numbers since Christmas means it can meet its budget this financial year, which ends on June 30.
The $33 million building on Whangārei’s waterfront - the last designed by late Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser - opened on February 20, 2022.
While the long-awaited centre attracted 37,000 people in its first four months, it has been unable to keep up visitor numbers since, because of Covid restricting international visitors, the cost-of-living crisis and the closure of State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyns.
In the year to June 30, 2024, it had 38,000 visitors against 70,000 forecast. It made a loss of $1.36m - $703,000 worse than budgeted - due to less income from admissions, shop sales, and grants.
The council agreed to release $500,000 from the contingency in 2023 and a further $300,000 in May 2024.
The remaining $450,000 is expected to be needed this financial year and the council has already approved this payout.
The council has also set aside extra funds for the centre in its long-term plan and will pay out $1.08m a year in the 2026 and 2027 financial years.
But it has told the trust it will need to find other sources of funding to stay solvent beyond 2027.
Shepherd said the trust is seeking grants and other revenue, but recently found many organisations will not fund operational costs for a council-controlled organisation.
“We’ve really only just found out about these constraints ... At this stage, we don’t really have any answers to figure that out.”
Shepherd thought the centre would do well showing its economic impact in Whangārei, including enticing cruise ships to the city. Cruise ships brought an estimated economic boost of $420,000 in 2024 and are expected to bring $970,000 this year.
It is too early to say if the Hundertwasser Art Centre will meet its budget this financial year, he said.
A “terrible” winter and early spring brought the lowest visitor numbers the centre has seen but the numbers have picked up over summer, Shepherd said.
The centre was not the only place to have a very tough winter, with domestic tourism numbers down right across Northland, likely due to the cost-of-living crisis, said centre director Joost de Bruin.
The Hundertwasser Art Centre is sold to cruise ship passengers as a highlight of Whangārei and the centre has designed an exclusive, hands-on art workshop for passengers of the five-star Azamara cruises, he said.
“The second one was completely sold out because the feedback from the first one was so positive.”
However, Whangārei had a bit of bad luck with the timing of its last two cruise ship visits: passengers were incorrectly told places would be shut on Waitangi Day and a US cruise ship visit on February 10 saw most passengers trying to watch the Super Bowl, de Bruin said.
He hoped better communication might help smooth out some of these issues.
De Bruin also hoped Whangārei residents will take advantage of free admission on Thursday, to mark the centre’s third anniversary.
The centre will be open 10am to 6pm, with free admission for anyone with proof of their Whangārei residency. Other attractions include an art installation Colour Our City and discounted coffees at the Aqua caravan until 3pm.
“We’re very keen for the Whangārei community to come through and, if it is a success, we may have another free day down the track.”
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.