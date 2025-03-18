Sharon Anderson, 61, lives next to the resident with her 80-year-old mother, adult son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
When the tenant moved in just over a year ago, she was keen to be neighbourly, including taking him food, driving him to places and putting together some kitset furniture for him, she said.
But Anderson said the neighbour has a problem with drinking and started throwing beer bottles and cans on to their lawn at night, with the bottles breaking near where she drives and close to her grandchildren’s trampoline.
The behaviour escalated in October, when the neighbour threw a bottle which hit her in the foot, causing the arthritis sufferer to swell up.
While the Andersons called the police who arrested the man, the antisocial behaviour continued over the next few months, until the neighbour was imprisoned over Christmas for charges he admitted.
But with the man being released from prison last week, the whānau are concerned he is once again living next door due to Kāinga Ora not taking action.
Anderson said the agency needs to keep the community safe by ending the tenancies of problem tenants, especially with the state landlord’s largest development - the 95-home Kauika Rd development - being on their doorstep.
Her sentiments are echoed by another neighbour, Ken, whose last name is withheld for privacy, who took out a trespass order against the resident.
Ken told the Northern Advocate he believed Kāinga Ora should not have kept the man’s state house for him while he was in custody, instead giving it to someone else in need.
Kāinga Ora Northland regional director Jeff Murray said the agency is aware of the neighbours’ concerns and is closely monitoring the situation, alongside other agencies.
“For privacy reasons, we are unable to detail the specific steps we are taking in this case but we have, and will continue to, use the tools available to us under the Residential Tenancies Act to address any disruptive behaviour that occurs.”
Kāinga Ora is committed to being a good landlord, including applying to the Tenancy Tribunal to end a tenancy if a resident has received three notices for serious disruptive behaviour over 90 days.
Murray said if neighbours have any immediate safety concerns they should contact police in the first instance, but also let Kāinga Ora know so it can take appropriate action as a landlord if required.
Information obtained under the Official Information Act shows Kāinga Ora ended two tenancies in Northland between December 2022 and November 2024, both due to rent not being paid.
But Tenancy Tribunal orders show the agency terminated four tenancies in Whangārei and Dargaville from November 2024 to the middle of February for problem behaviour, including one woman whose continuous dog barking, parties and loud music was described by one neighbour as “psychological torture”.