“There’s a strong sense of community and a strong sense of space between the buildings; they’re not peering into other windows. A lot of thought went into that and the design side.”

Tikipunga locals check out the new Kāinga Ora homes on Wanaka St, with most giving a tick of approval. Photo / Denise Piper

Murray said the homes are well located within walking distance to shops, schools and on one of the best bus routes in the town, making a good living environment.

The homes meet 6 Homestar rating for insulation, warmth, energy use and ventilation. Six of the ground-floor homes are also fully accessible for those with disabilities.

The development also includes a small community room, called Te Whare o Tukua o Punga, a green space, community garden and fruit trees, small playground and bike shed.

There are 600 whānau waiting for a state home in Whangārei, according to the Ministry of Social Development’s latest housing register, and people are placed in the new homes according to existing ties to the area, plus proximity to whānau, schools and workplaces.

One resident from the Summerset retirement village across the road said she was “pleasantly surprised” by how nice the homes were inside, after thinking the red brick exterior looked too drab.

Children from Tikipunga Primary School perform at the opening. Photo / Denise Piper

“I think this is lovely,” said the resident, who didn’t want her name used. “I understand it’s affordable for all families, based on their income, which is important.”

The resident said she was especially impressed by the way the windows on the three-storey buildings were designed to capture the sun but still provide privacy.

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo said the homes appeared to be well built and provided a need for housing, particularly for the likes of single mums and the elderly.

Although some residents have previously raised concerns about the development, Cocurullo said he understood Kāinga Ora now has to provide wrap-around services, such as healthcare and budgeting advice.

“For some people, it’s just about getting a new start in life,” he said.

“I think the days of old where people are just placed in homes are gone - there are now requirements for them to be looked after.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.