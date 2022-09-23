Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Whangārei's Tikipunga Tavern to be bowled over for 55 social houses built

Residents along Wanaka St are angry they were not consulted about a new state housing development on the Tikipunga Tavern site. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kāinga Ora has come under fire over plans to undertake arguably Northland's largest social housing development without consulting nearby residents and a retirement village.

Kāinga Ora has signed a development agreement in place with

