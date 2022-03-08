Northland swimming talent 21-year-old Ellie Eastwood cracks school record at college championships in the States. Photo / Supplied

A Whangārei swimmer is finishing her three-year scholarship "with a bang" after cracking a school record and taking home five medals as part of an American college tournament.

Competing for her New York school Wagner College Ellie Eastwood took out two golds, a silver for individual events and two bronze medals in the relays at the Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships.

Eastwood said the team had been working the entire school year to succeed at this year's NEC champs, which saw nine colleges from the northeast coast compete over five days.

With a time of 1:02.00, Eastwood beat her fellow competitors in the 100-yard breaststroke finals breaking the school record.

🥇ANOTHER GOLD for Ellie Eastwood!!!🥇 The senior takes first in the 200 Yard Breaststroke finals! pic.twitter.com/ePOvOlvnsI — Wagner Seahawks (@WagnerAthletics) February 27, 2022

Eastwood hit the wall second in the 100-yard breaststroke prelims with a time of 1:03.59 before taking gold in the nightcap.

"I was really happy with breaking the school record and leaving my name here," the 21-year-old said.

The Northland swimmer also took out a gold medal at the 200-yard breaststroke finals and silver in the 400-yard individual medley champs with a time of 4:21.68.

Seahawk Ellie Eastwood swims for the Wagner College in New York. Photo / Supplied

Her school's relay team, the Wagner Seahawks, reached the podium twice after coming third each at the 400-yard medley relay and the 200-yard medley relay 3:46.06.

Compared with home, the American swimmers are more focused on winning as a team, Eastwood explained.

"Individual sport can be quite toxic. But here, the main point is to swim for the team. Everyone is super supportive," Eastwood said. "It is still competitive, just in a nice environment."

Eastwood is in her senior year at college after being granted a swimming and academic scholarship. She is currently graduating in business management.

Wagner College is situated in the quiet suburbs of Staten Island, only a ferry ride away from downtown New York City.

"It's so fun being able to explore New York. It's so fast-paced – very different from home," Eastwood said.

Eastwood after winning the gold medal at the 200-yard breaststroke finals. Photo / Supplied

Experiencing proper winters and heading to her morning training sessions with -16C outside was a different kind of challenge for the athlete.

"I've never seen so much snow, it's so beautiful," Eastwood said.

She had begun her studies in 2019 and even though it was interrupted by a trip to New Zealand at the height of the pandemic, Eastwood made the most of her time.

Now retired from swimming, Eastwood used to train 20 hours a week from Monday to Saturday with her fellow Seahawks.

She said she wasn't the only Kiwi in the team, and New Zealanders were known at the campus for working hard.

Eastwood only has a few months left before she'll head back home where she has "a little nephew waiting" for her.

As for going back into the pool, Eastwood said a professional swimming career wasn't on the cards.

Being an Olympian swimmer involved a lot of work and not a lot of income – it was more of a childhood dream, Eastwood disclosed.

She was happy to be "going out with a bang".

Instead, she would like to work in sports and recreation, similar to her dad, Brent Eastwood, chief executive at Sport Northland who said he was very proud of his daughter's achievements.