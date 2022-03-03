Kerikeri cricketer Lola Scott, 13, hopes to take her skills to the next level after being named in the ANZ Next XI, which hopes to produce the next crop of international cricket stars.

Kerikeri cricketer Lola Scott, 13, hopes to take her skills to the next level after being named in the ANZ Next XI, which hopes to produce the next crop of international cricket stars.

.

Kerikeri cricketer Lola Scott, 13, has scored the opportunity of a lifetime being named one of the ANZ Next XI.

ANZ searched the country to find 11 passionate young cricketers who were ready to take their skills to the next level.

The ANZ Next XI academy will show New Zealand's young female cricketing talent a pathway into elite-level cricket and future world cups, as the White Ferns get ready to take on the world at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, being held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Lola will get to meet her heroes while attending an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy this year where they will meet the players, train with the team, attend expert-led master classes, and learn valuable skills to inspire them to become the very best cricketer they can be.

Lola was "super-excited" to be named one of the ANZ Next XI.

"I thought this is exciting. Only 11 people in New Zealand get to do this and I'm one of them."

Lola, who plays for Kamo Cricket Club, was presented with an ANZ Next XI training kit including a uniform, bat, helmet and pads to ensure she has everything she needs to be White Ferns ready.

She lives and breathes cricket and was one of just two girls selected to play for Kamo's division one Year 8-11 mixed team and was chuffed to be named the opening bowler.

"I felt pretty good considering there are a lot more boys and a girl in the team who are double my height. There aren't that many girls who play here. I'm excited to meet the ANZ Next XI players!" Lola said.

Kerikeri's Lola Scott is ready to take her cricket skills further in the hope of one day making the White Ferns.

She was also selected to play for the under-16 and under-19 Northland Cricket rep teams and she plays for her Kerikeri High School's first XI. For most trainings and games, Lola must travel for an hour and a half each way and has to leave school an hour early some days.

Bowling is her specialty.

"I make it difficult for the batter. I'm a bit shorter than the guys so they underestimate me. When they see me coming up to bowl, they laugh a little, but when I bowl, I can see their faces change and they're quite scared."

ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson said it's important to support women in pursuit of their goals.

"We're proud to be able to offer these passionate young sportswomen this opportunity to meet and train with their heroes. I'm a firm believer that if you can see it, you can be it."