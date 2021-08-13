Northland kids get taste of Cricket World Cup 2022 at Treaty Grounds launch

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro student Reign Herewini, 9, is all focus as he swings for the ball on the Treaty Grounds lawn. Photo / Jess Burges

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro student Reign Herewini, 9, is all focus as he swings for the ball on the Treaty Grounds lawn. Photo / Jess Burges

Young cricket fans from two Far North schools took part in the launch of a new education programme linked to the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

The launch took place at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds with students from Paihia School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, in Kaitāia, seizing the chance to meet top cricket players and swing a bat on the nation's most iconic lawn.

Also taking part in the August 10 event were White Ferns captain Sophie Devine and teammates Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu.

The Cric-Kids education resource, which is aimed at learners aged 7-13 and based around the game of cricket, is available in te reo Māori and English with a focus on hauora and wellbeing.

Eight nations will compete in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, with matches hosted in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin between March 4 and April 3.

New Zealand's first recorded game of cricket was played in Paihia on December 20, 1832. A plaque at the northern end of Horotutu Beach marks the approximate location.

Cricket World Cup 2022 staff set up the trophy outside Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Jess Burges

Cricket World Cup 2022 staff member Alannah White gives some pointers to a student from Kaitaia school Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro. Photo / Jess Burges

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro student Jahzaarah Paparoa, 9, gets ready for the ball during the Cricket World Cup 2022 launch at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Jess Burges

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro student Reign Herewini, 9, is all focus as he swings for the ball on the Treaty Grounds lawn. Photo / Jess Burges

Maurongo Chapman, 9, of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, bowls to a classmate on the Treaty Grounds lawn. Photo / Jess Burges

Manaia Foley, of Paihia School's Te Maunga class, with her signed Cricket World Cup 2022 souvenirs. Photo / Jess Burges