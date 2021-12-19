News in brief: Search on for cricket talent, win with summer photo competition

Enter the Summer in the North photo competition and be in to win prizes. Photo / NZME

Traffic delays

Motorists are advised traffic will be reduced to one-lane overnight tonight to allow for repairs to guardrails on State Highway 1 in Maunu. This will be followed by electrical work on the street lights overnight tomorrow and the following day. There will also be a stop/go traffic management at Towai, north of Whangarei, overnight tomorrow to repair guardrails. The works are part of NZTA's summer maintenance plan to ensure smooth and reliable journey for motorists and freight. NZTA said warmer months were the best time to carry out resurfacing and rehabilitation work, to help new seal stick to the road surfaces.

Lotto winners

No luck for Northland punters in Saturday's live Lotto draw where two players each won $500,000 in the First Division. The winning tickets were sold at Smart Superette in Auckland and Northlands Pak 'n Save in Christchurch. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million. A lucky Strike player from Hastings won $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Caltex Omahu Road in Hastings. The winning Lotto numbers were 15, 20, 24, 31, 34, 36 and the Bonus number was 28.

Win a hamper

Be in to win one of three hampers with our summer photo competition. Send us your Northland summer snaps taken between December 1, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Each entry must include one photograph, your name, phone number, address, and a caption naming the place and people in the photo. Email us at editor@northernadvocate.co.nz and we'll publish selected entries in the Northern Advocate.

NorthTec role

NorthTec has appointed Whangārei-born Kelly-Anne Panapa (Te Uri o Hau and Ngāti Whātua) as its new Director – Māori Success and Equity. Panapa trained as a teacher and has a strong background in the tertiary education sector. Panapa comes to NorthTec after 14 years in the polytechnic sector having worked at Unitec in Auckland, Toi Ohomai in the Bay of Plenty and recently with Te Pūkenga turning soil in preparation for planting in the Learner Journey and Experience workstream. She was born and raised in Whangārei and moved to Auckland with her whānau in her teens. She has wanted to return home to the north for some time, and was delighted to be appointed to this role.

Cricket talent search

The search is on for Northland's next female cricketing talent. As New Zealand prepares to host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, official sponsor ANZ is seeking the next generation of female cricketing talent to join the ANZ Next XI. Eleven young women aged 12-18 will be selected from across New Zealand to join the team. They'll be invited to an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy, where they will meet the players, train with the team, attend expert-led masterclasses, and learn valuable skills to inspire them to become the very best cricketers they can be. To apply for a spot on the team or to nominate a deserving young sportswoman head to anz.co.nz/worldcup/next-xi. Entries close midnight, Monday, February 7, 2022.