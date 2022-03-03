With national events disrupted, Northland bowlers will have to face off against those from Auckland and North Harbour for a place in the national finals.

With national events disrupted, Northland bowlers will have to face off against those from Auckland and North Harbour for a place in the national finals.

National events keep being disrupted by Covid at the moment and the National Intercentre representative contest scheduled to be played at North Harbour Centre from March 17-19 has been cancelled.

To replace this event, Bowls New Zealand has reverted to the "old system" of centres

playing off in regions with the winners of each region going to a New Zealand final to be played in October. The revised version will therefore have the Auckland, North Harbour, Far North and Northland centres competing at Mangawhai Bowling Club on Sunday, March 20.

There will be a men's and women's division. More about this competition next week when I hope to announce the Northland representative teams.

The National Interclub Sevens tournament scheduled for Wellington will be the next competition under review. We will keep clubs informed.

There have been a few cancellations of events in the past week.

Unfortunately, the Umpires Association had to cancel its fundraising tournament scheduled for today at Onerahi due to lack of entries. It hopes to look at a new date in winter to play this event.

Dargaville also had to cancel their women's pairs tourney yesterday, also due to lack of entries.

Clubs are reminded that entries for Champion of Champion events close on March 10. Entry forms have been sent to all clubs, so please complete and return to the centre as per instructions on the entry form please.

Entry is $20 a player per event.

Secondary schools, your annual pairs tournament for students is scheduled for Friday, March 25, at Kensington Bowling Club. Sports co-ordinators, please check your Sport Northland program and enter as soon as possible. Entry is to Sport Northland and is $10 a player.

Domestic tournaments for next week:

Saturday - Mamaranui AC Triples; Onerahi AC Triples.

Sunday - Arapohue MX Triples.

Tuesday - Kamo MX Triples; Maungakaramea AC Triples.

Wednesday - One Tree Pt AC Triples.

Saturday - Leigh Men Triples; Dargaville MX triples.

Saturday/Sunday - Onerahi AC Triples

Sunday - Arapohue Women's 2x4x2 pairs.