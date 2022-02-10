It's the Men's Interclub 7's and 1-5 Junior Women's singles bowls competitions this weekend.

This weekend, subject to the weather gods being favourable, we will see the Men's Interclub 7's take the greens along with the 1-5 Junior Women's singles.

Ten teams have entered the sevens event and 12 players the junior event.

The 1-5 Year Junior entries playing at Kamo are: M.Lawson, S.Cook. H.Brown, C.Lineham, A.Peachey, B.McCullam, Y.Richardson, D.Barnes, B.Hopper, A.Connery, H.Conaghan, S.Belin. Latest reporting time is 8.30am, with a start at 8.45am. Don't forget to bring your marker. Qualifiers will play at Kensington on Sunday.

The Men's Interclub 7's event will be played in two sections:

Section 1 at Waipū: Onerahi 1; Waipū; Kensington; Kamo Titans, Maungaturoto.

Section 2 at Whangārei: Arapohue; Whangārei; Hikurangi; Kamo Gladiators; Onerahi 2.

Latest reporting time 8.30am. Play starts at 8.45am.

This event is played as singles, pairs and fours. All teams must supply a marker for at least one round. The winners will represent Northland at the NZ final in April. Play will continue on Sunday at Kensington.

The Centre First Year Singles are scheduled to be played at Hikurangi and Kamo greens on Sunday, February 20. Entries close today.

Clubs please help your players enter on the centre website or by email to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

This week the NZ Masters events are being held in North Harbour and the NZ Chartered Clubs tournament for men is being played.

Several teams and individuals have entered both events, and we wish them good bowling and an enjoyable event.

Tournaments scheduled for next week locally area:

Tuesday - Kamo AC 2x4x2 Pairs.

Thursday - Hikurangi 2 x 4 x 2 AC Pairs.

Friday - Whangārei AC Triples 5.30pm.

Saturday - Leigh Men's Inv Fours; Ruawai Men's Triples; Kensington Classic MX Fours (2

days).

Sunday - Arapohue MX Pairs.