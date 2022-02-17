This weekend see the first year bowlers in Northland take to the greens for their first major competition

This weekend first-year bowlers in Northland take to the greens for their first major competition.

Sixteen players have registered to take part and the competition will be played at the Kamo greens on February 20. Latest reporting time is 8.30am.

Players entered are: Men: L. McCaw, M. Murray, S. Kingi, R. Lawson, G. Perry, S. Wallace, K. Marshall, J. Cole. Women: J. Atchison, L. Brittain, D. Paenga, J. Ball, L. Simon, L. West, J. Johnson, Y. Richardson.

Clubs, please ensure that you send a marker and support player with your players.

Coaches can be registered before the start of play.

RESULTS JUNIOR WOMEN 1-5 YEAR SINGLES

From just 12 entries, three players qualified and what exciting matches eventuated.

Congratulations to second-year bowler, Heather Conaghan from the Kamo Club, who came from behind to defeat Barbara Hopper, Kensington, in an exciting final 21-20.

In the semi final Hopper came from behind to beat Denise Barnes of Ngunguru by the same score, 21-20.

In the semi Barnes was one point shy of taking the match when she had a great lead over Hopper by 20-9 halfway through the match. Hopper then found her length and line and Barnes faulted and did not score on the next eight ends to lose the match to Hopper 21-20.

The final started off in the same manner with Conaghan struggling and Hopper getting away to a handy lead. Then the tide turned and Conaghan found the rink and Hopper faulted. Conaghan hit the lead on the 13th end and was two shots in front.

With her last bowl in her hand and holding one shot she missed her line and after a measure a 31st end hand to be played. The next and final end was bowl for bowl and with the winning shot on the head Hopper unfortunately moved the jack and Conaghan had the shot to win the match.

Great bowls were played by all competitors throughout the two days. Thanks to Kamo and Kensington, and to Jenny and Pat for their hard work as control and umpiring.

RESULTS OF MEN'S INTERCLUB SEVENS COMPETITION:

Ten teams played in two sections over two days.

The weather kept everyone on their toes including Control with back-up greens put in place if grass greens went under water. Luckily for us the weather gods found favour and we got the event completed.

The winning combination was from Onerahi Club who won the event for the first time since 1997. I must say they pulled out their "old experienced" guns to do the job and well done to them. In the two days they only lost one match. In the final they played the winner of section two - Whangārei. Onerahi played as a team and came away with a solid 3-0 win success. Hikurangi finished in third place on points, one point behind Whangārei.

Hikurangi women and Onerahi men will now represent Northland in the New Zealand Interclub finals to be held in Wellington from 6 - 10 April,

2022.

Thanks to Whangārei, Kamo and Kensington Clubs and to Gerry, Pat, Jenny, Roger, Barry, our hardworking control and umpires for the weekend.

Unfortunately Bowls NZ have found it necessary to cancel the National Fours and Mixed Pairs in Taranaki over the next week. With 700 bowlers from all over NZ wanting to converge on the Taranaki region it was considered too difficult to accommodate players on the greens under the Covid-19 conditions.

The next major event will be the National Inter Centre competition for representative teams starting March 17 with teams competing from all over NZ in the North Harbour district.

The secondary schools pairs for boys and girls are scheduled to be played at Kensington greens on March 25.

Entry is $10 per player and entry is made through your school and Sport Northland.

Follow up this event with your children and grandchildren bowlers and get them to contact their school sports coordinator and enter.

Next week:

Sunday - 1st Year Singles - Kamo

Tuesday - Onerahi AC Triples

Wednesday - Maungatapere MX Triples

Thursday - Mangawhai Invitation AC Fours

Friday - Mt Manaia AC Triples

Saturday - Waipū AC Invitation Fours.