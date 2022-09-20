A Triumph motorbike at the last Show and Shine held in 2018. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Whangārei event to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention is back after a long absence during the Covid pandemic.

The Suicidal Car Club is holding a Show and Shine on Saturday, November 26, where people will be showing off their cars, motorbikes and boats.

Codi Harris, The Suicidal Car Club's Whangārei team leader, said they wanted to include people with different interests such as boats and fishing as well as cars.

"We give prizes and stuff for their hard work and it's really just a way of getting everybody together."

The cost of entry is a gold coin donation.

The club last held a Show and Shine in 2018 and has been unable to hold one since.

"We tried to pull one off last year, but Covid [resurfaced] again."

The event would be held at Whangārei Speedway, Port Rd, which had been donated for the fundraiser.

The club was still looking for additional sponsors to provide prizes.

The Suicidal Car Club began in Auckland in 2016 and has been in Whangārei since 2017. Its aim is to help people's mental health through teaching them to fix cars.

Elliott Woffindin, Ryan Campbell and Ben Hoera-Masters admire Clive Matthews' 1989 Nissan Skyline GTR at the 2018 Show and Shine at Kensington Park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Harris said there were a lot of people who disliked the club's name.

"They look down at us because of it but it doesn't bother me because that's how they look at people with mental health issues.

"If they're going to look at us like that, imagine someone walking up to them saying, 'I want to kill myself' or 'I'm suicidal'."

Harris said a lack of services for people with mental health issues in Northland was a major problem, with few places for people to go for support when they are in crisis.

"We're trying to bring out the services and the people and maybe get the Government to open their eyes and see that it's real and there's actually nothing here."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (24/7)

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (24/7)

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz