Kerikeri voters will get the chance to hear from their mayoral candidates at a Meet the Mayoral Candidates event on Tuesday, September 13 at 6pm at the Turner Centre. They will have the opportunity to put questions to Far North mayoral candidates, all nine of whom have been invited - Ann Court, Jaqi Brown, Clinton Dearlove, Kevin Middleton, Joshua Riley, Kelly Stratford, Moko Tepania, John Vujcich and Rachel Witana. There will be a cash bar and food available to purchase from Northland Fine Food. On the same day, a Meet the Candidates for the North Hokianga Subdivision will be at Kohukohu Fire Station from 11am.

Furthering the Dream

The Forum North Charitable Trust presents "Furthering the Dream" - a celebration of musical theatre by a selection of Northland's finest performers, including Opera North, Whangārei Theatre Company, and the Whangārei Academy of Dance & Performing Arts. Soloists include Kawiti Waetford, Shaan Kloet, Emma Cooper, Alison Sargent, Paul Dickens and more of Northland's leading performers. The programme will celebrate past shows such as Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Hairspray, Miss Saigon. The show is a fundraiser on behalf of the Forum North Trust to help keep the dream of a lyric theatre alive. Tickets for the October 1 and 2 shows can be purchased from Eventfinda or the Whangārei Information Site in Raumanga.

Secure deer on your farm

Northland's deer farmers are being urged to make sure their herds are properly permitted and secured to help protect the region's environment. All farms with deer on them must be registered with the Department of Conservation. Thirty years ago there were no known feral deer in Northland, but they're now thought to be living in the wild in more than half a dozen locations; most the legacy of farm escapes. Northland Regional Council has captured or shot 17 deer, a 50-50 mix of illegal releases or deer farm escapees from Kaitaia to Kaiwaka. People can be penalised under the Wild Animal Control Act for illegally farming deer or not reporting an escape within 24 hours.

Vehicle and cycle crash

A person was moderately injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The crash on Okara Drive was reported to police around 1.28pm. There was no impact on roads in the area, police said.

Two in hospital after crash

Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash on Redan Rd, Kaitaia, on Wednesday afternoon. A motorcycle with two people on it appeared to have collided with another vehicle shortly after 3pm, police said. Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Clean Marina certification

The Bay of Islands Marina is one of eight around the country to receive a Clean Marina certificate from the New Zealand Marina Operators Association this year. In order to receive certification, marinas are audited on factors such as the provision and promotion of recycling facilities, no discharge policies and enforcement of these policies, provisions for boat owners to facilitate regular hull cleaning, and the use of sustainable materials and maintenance and building of infrastructure, and re-use of dredging materials. A focus on marina policies and procedures rounds out the criteria for becoming a certified Clean Marina.

Powerball and Strike roll over

Powerball and Strike both rolled over meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.4 million up for grabs on Saturday. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday making Saturday's jackpot worth $15m. Lotto First Division will be $1m. Strike Four will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Calling tennis lovers

Always thought about giving tennis a go? This Sunday is your chance as the nationwide Love Tennis initiative will hit the court of four Northland clubs - Kamo (Three Mile Bush Rd), Mairtown (Brighton Rd), Onerahi (Domain Rd), and Ngunguru (Kopipi Cr) - from 11am to 4pm. Enjoy a fun day of music, sausage sizzles, competitions and events for people to try their hand at tennis. Both adults and juniors are welcome. Not to mention attend any Love Tennis event and go in the major prize draw to win a trip for two to the ASB Classic in Auckland.