Norma Venables cuts the cake at the 77th birthday celebration for the Whangārei RSA women's section. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Whangārei RSA women's section has celebrated 77 years of supporting returned soldiers and their families.

Around 70 people - almost all women - attended the event featuring lunch, raffles and a cake-cutting ceremony at the RSA's Hannah St premises on Wednesday.

The Whangārei branch was not the first in the country to boast a women's section, but it started just three years after the sections were established.

Women's sections were officially formed in 1942 - although some had existed earlier under different names - and were originally only for wives and daughters of men who served overseas.

RSA National Women's Association president Diane Wilson said the members were pleased with the number of people who turned out for the event, including former mayor Sheryl Mai.

Wilson, who came from Taupō for the celebration, said the section's role was to support people who have returned from fighting in various conflicts, and their families.

"I think it's still important while we've still got our sons and grandsons serving overseas."

Diane Wilson, president of the RSA National Women's Association, is in Whangārei for the women's section's 77th birthday celebration. Photo / Tania Whyte

The section was struggling to ensure women who served in the forces were recognised as they have not been in the past, Wilson said.

"I do think we've got a big job to go ahead and identify those ladies whose mothers' and grandmothers' service was never recognised."

The attitude of the RSA to women has changed dramatically in recent decades, Wilson said.

"Forty years ago, I couldn't walk into the RSA unless my husband was with me."

Now, women serve on RSA committees and the attitude of the association's men has changed, Wilson said.

"It's surprising how they have all come on board."

The women's section has also changed with the times and is no longer only open to wives and daughters of servicemen, but everyone.

Wilson said there was a misconception that the RSA was only for returned servicemen and their immediate families, which was not the case and everyone was welcome.

Doreen Delves and Whangārei women's section secretary Nancy Hawks at the celebratory lunch. Photo / Tania Whyte

Another task the women's section is also involved in is fundraising for Purple Poppy Day every February 24, for animals that have served in the forces.

"We're actually now seeing more of the purple poppy wreaths on cenotaphs," Wilson said.

She said she was also trying to help members who suffered through long lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

"I look around the room and I can actually see the smiles because they don't have face masks.

"Auckland and Northland took it a lot harder than we did down in Taupō. My job as national president has been to rebuild them."