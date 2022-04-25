Whangarei ANZAC Dawn Service. Video / Michael Cunningham





While commemorations were scaled back this year, thousands of Northlanders arose before dawn yesterday to pay their respects on Anzac Day.

Covid-19 continues to hamper large-scale Anzac Day events but commemorations continued in the shape of smaller events across the region.

The largest event was at the Whangārei Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park where hundreds gathered for the dawn service.

There was no parade through the city this year and as a Covid precaution members of the public stood behind a fenced area to keep the veterans safe.

At least 500 people gathered at Whangārei War District Memorial - The Cenotaph - for the service, erecting umbrellas as small rain showers threatened, but never dampened the event.

Representatives from the NZ Police at the Laurie Hall park Whangārei War Memorial, Anzac dawn service. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Master of Ceremony David Gilbert opened the service and introduced Reverend Bob Rahui to present a scripture reading and prayer.

Whangārei District Brass Band and Whangārei Choral Society performed the opening Hymn, O God Our Help in Ages Past, which sombrely echoed across the park.

President of Whangārei RSA, Jason Tana, began his Anzac address in te reo and welcomed all of the crowd to the event and acknowledged the veterans and their families.

"Twelve veterans we are here for you, we are here to support you."

Scout troops keep their distance from the war vets at the Laurie Hall Park dawn service. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tana read out the names of 30 World War I personnel from the district who did not return home.

Tana said there have been 654 fallen service personnel in total as a district.

"Anzac Day reminds us of what the Anzac spirit has taught us; courage, integrity, honour and most importantly, comradeship between Australia and New Zealand," Tana said.

Vietnam Vet Terry Young, 80, is pushed in by his daughter Erana Dalzell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The crowd stood joined together again for the hymn, Whakaaria Mai, as a loud female voice bellowed the title words against the harmonious sounds of the choir and band.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai presented her final Anzac Day address, which she noted reflected her first speech in 2015 when the memorial was unveiled.

"Today marks the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers, the Anzacs, in Gallipoli.

"On this Anzac Day 2022 we will remember them," Mai said.

The service ended at 6.42am and Tana invited members of the public to walk up and lay a wreath at the memorial.

Members of Northland's Muslim community from left, Khalid Sharif, Obaidullah Noori, Sharmake Ibrahim, Suhil Musa, and Abdul Sharif. Photo / Supplied

Representatives from schools, Scouts, and uniformed groups were among those who walked up the patch to lay a wreath.

The crowd had time to pay their respects before the rain finally broke through at 7am, and the event dispersed.

Seventy-two-year-old Veteran UK Armed Forces with Emily Henderson and Shane Reti who jointly laid a wreath on behalf of Parliament. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the Bay of Islands the dawn service started just after 5am at Tou Rangatrira, a series of carved pou near Te Tii Marae.

About 30 people gathered for a moonlight service which concluded with a rousing version of the battle song Māori Battalion March to Victory.

Shortly afterwards, around 5.30am, more than 300 people — including past and present members of the armed services, Scouts, police and volunteer firefighters — gathered at the Ex-Servicemen's Club in Paihia, then marched to the town's waterfront war memorial.

Bay of Islands Rotary members work the barbecue to raise money for Ukraine war relief. From front, Roger Toplis, club president Harvey Bourne and Thys van Lingen. Photo / Peter de Graaf

They were led by Whangārei piper Bruce "Haggis" Finlayson, who has been part of the Paihia commemorations for the past 25 years.

MC Peter Hessell told the crowd it was "absolutely brilliant" to see so many people at an Anzac Day service after two years of Covid disruptions and cancellations.

Timor and Sinai army veteran McKye Hepi at the Paihia service with his children Armani, 3, and Alika, 4, and his mum Ngahuia Marino. Photo / Peter de Graaf

While there was joy and relief at being to gather again to remember the past, another war currently being fought on European soil was on many people's minds.

Hessell said New Zealanders had a shared responsibility in times of war, "especially now when we're reminded daily of the war in Ukraine".

Ex-service men and women fall in at Paihia before marching to the waterfront war memorial. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Later, back at the clubrooms on Joyces Rd, Bay of Islands Rotary Club put on a cooked breakfast with donations going towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

Every $1500 raised by the club will pay for one Shelter Box, an emergency kit that includes a tent, food, bedding, utensils and other items needed to keep a family of four alive for a month.

Those taking part in the Paihia service included McKye Hepi, who hails originally from Kerikeri.

One of his tupuna had fought with the Māori Battalion and he himself had served with the army in Timor and the Sinai Peninsula.

"Anzac Day means everything to me. I spent 10 years in the army so I do this every year."

This year, however, was especially significant. Due to Covid disruptions, it was the first time his children, aged 3 and 4, had been able to accompany him.

Meanwhile, in Kerikeri, Covid precautions meant no official service was held at the new memorial wall at Kerikeri Domain, which is complete bar the last two plaques.

About 100 people turned out for an informal commemoration regardless.

Just after 11am aviation enthusiasts thronged to Bay of Islands Airport to see a Harvard trainer aircraft originally bought by the RNZAF in 1944.

After refuelling and a lunch break for the pilot, the Harvard continued its Anzac Day flyover of Northland.

Treaty Grounds guide supervisor Dan Busby, of Kaikohe, contemplates crosses for his great-uncles Leopold and Henry Busby, who died fighting with the 28th Maori Battalion. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In what is likely to become an Anzac Day tradition, part of the Treaty Grounds was transformed into a Field of Remembrance.

The field's 569 crosses represented soldiers from the 28th Māori Battalion who were killed in action and buried overseas.

Later in the day, around 5.30pm, a private sunset service was held at the flagpole.

In Kaitaia, hundreds turned out for the only dawn service commemoration in what has been deemed the largest event to date.

Kaitaia Returned and Services Association held its annual dawn service at Kaitāia's war memorial at Remembrance Park followed by a traditional breakfast at the RSA clubhouse.

A large cohort of servicemen and women as well as Far North emergency services and members of the community marched together to the park at 6am where the official proceedings took place.

MP for Te Taitokerau Kelvin Davis was also present, as was Far North District Mayor John Carter and other guests.

Returned serviceman Ray Dunn, 101, also attended the special occasion and was acknowledged for his service in World War II, where he received honours for his time as a ring commander, bomber pilot, pathfinder and as part of the four-engine liberators.

Dunn, originally from Glenmore near Sydney, has lived in Kaitaia with his wife Colleen for several decades and this year's parade was the first time they had been to an Anzac Day service since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Kaitaia RSA president Colin "Toss" Kitchen was the master of ceremony for the occasion and said he believed it was the biggest turnout to date.

"I would say there were up to 500 people here today which is wonderful, and the largest crowd I have seen," Kitchen said.