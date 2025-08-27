Parking in Whangārei was a hot topic at the candidates evening. Photo / NZME
A Whangārei mayoral debate has showed residents are interested in the city’s future and keen to engage in the local body election.
Run by the Northern Advocate and NorthChamber, the audience of about 170 packed out the Northland Rugby Clubrooms.
All five Whangārei mayoral candidates attended - Brad Flower,Fiona Green, current councillors Ken Couper and Marie Olsen, and incumbent Vince Cocurullo.
Strictly controlled on time, candidates were asked questions about their vision for Whangārei, how they would balance rates rises with necessary investment, if parking charges should increase and their leadership style.
Audience members included current councillors, council candidates, plus NZ First MPs David Wilson and Andy Foster, with participation encouraged through interactive software Mentimeter.
The Mentimeter votes showed strong support for Ken Couper’s responses, with the humble councillor and dairy farmer taking 18 of the 35 end-of-night votes.
He received loud claps for his six-step plan to reduce rates - creating an operations arm such as Far North Holdings, strong leadership to ensure Wellington pays its fair share, topping up central Government rates rebate for qualifying pensioners, a rates incentive scheme with rates deferral option, a line-by-line review of expenditure and procurement, and combining more with neighbouring councils.
A confident Brad Flower was also well-received, securing nearly a quarter of the end-of-night Mentimeter votes.
Flower did not shy away from the fact he has no previous council experience, saying the incumbents have overseen a 64% rates rise over the past six years, and voting for them would be voting for more of the same.
He pointed to his experience as a business leader - including one time when he had to make 80 staff redundant - plus his experience on the boards of Tikipunga, Kamo and Whangārei Boys’ High Schools.
Flower said council needed to address some of the causes of crime by bringing agencies together, such as empowering truancy officers with information about where truants are gathering and connecting mental health if needed.
Incumbent Vince Cocurullo was upbeat and positive about the future of Whangārei.
When asked why he had used his casting vote instead of building a majority in the chamber, Cocurullo said he gave every councillor a chance to have their say but sometimes a clear decision had to be made.
Councillor Marie Olsen said her key focus was to stop budget blowouts and wasteful spending.
Her vision was for a clean and vibrant city, but Olsen faltered when asked how she would combat crime and anti-social behaviour.
Fiona Green showed her “budding fashion designer” skills by wearing a teal evening gown, complete with sequins.