Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei mayoral candidates tackle crime, rates at packed debate

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Parking in Whangārei was a hot topic at the candidates evening. Photo / NZME

Parking in Whangārei was a hot topic at the candidates evening. Photo / NZME

A Whangārei mayoral debate has showed residents are interested in the city’s future and keen to engage in the local body election.

Run by the Northern Advocate and NorthChamber, the audience of about 170 packed out the Northland Rugby Clubrooms.

All five Whangārei mayoral candidates attended - Brad Flower,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save