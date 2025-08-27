Audience members included current councillors, council candidates, plus NZ First MPs David Wilson and Andy Foster, with participation encouraged through interactive software Mentimeter.

The Mentimeter votes showed strong support for Ken Couper’s responses, with the humble councillor and dairy farmer taking 18 of the 35 end-of-night votes.

Mayoral candidate Ken Couper.

Councillor Ken Couper speaks to a packed Northland Rugby Clubrooms in Tuesday night's debate, where about 170 people attended. Photo / Charmaine Soljak

He received loud claps for his six-step plan to reduce rates - creating an operations arm such as Far North Holdings, strong leadership to ensure Wellington pays its fair share, topping up central Government rates rebate for qualifying pensioners, a rates incentive scheme with rates deferral option, a line-by-line review of expenditure and procurement, and combining more with neighbouring councils.

A confident Brad Flower was also well-received, securing nearly a quarter of the end-of-night Mentimeter votes.

Flower did not shy away from the fact he has no previous council experience, saying the incumbents have overseen a 64% rates rise over the past six years, and voting for them would be voting for more of the same.

He pointed to his experience as a business leader - including one time when he had to make 80 staff redundant - plus his experience on the boards of Tikipunga, Kamo and Whangārei Boys’ High Schools.

Whangārei mayoral candidate Brad Flower.

Flower said council needed to address some of the causes of crime by bringing agencies together, such as empowering truancy officers with information about where truants are gathering and connecting mental health if needed.

Incumbent Vince Cocurullo was upbeat and positive about the future of Whangārei.

He said his advocacy and leadership, as mayor and Northland Mayoral Forum chairman, had led to projects going ahead, such as the four-laning of State Highway 1, rebuild of Whangārei Hospital, a dry dock and port expansion.

When asked why he had used his casting vote instead of building a majority in the chamber, Cocurullo said he gave every councillor a chance to have their say but sometimes a clear decision had to be made.

Incumbent mayor Vince Cocurullo.

Councillor Marie Olsen said her key focus was to stop budget blowouts and wasteful spending.

Her vision was for a clean and vibrant city, but Olsen faltered when asked how she would combat crime and anti-social behaviour.

Whangārei District Councillor and mayoral candidate Marie Olsen. Photo / NZME

Fiona Green showed her “budding fashion designer” skills by wearing a teal evening gown, complete with sequins.

She apologised for the hurt and pain people were feeling, saying she had “taken a bullet” for the community as a mayoral candidate last election.

Green said white-collar crime and associated drug use was a big issue.

Whangārei mayoral candidate Fiona Green.

While all five candidates had differing priorities, they agreed on opposing sand mining in Bream Bay, the need for CBD parking to be affordable and support for City Safe.

The election will be held by postal vote from September 9 to October 11, with Whangārei District Council using single transferable voting for the first time.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.