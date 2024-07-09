However, the commissioners refused consent due to the scale and extent of the proposed reclamation as it currently stood.

The expansion called for approximately 11.7ha of reclamation and associated coastal structures for a 250m wharf extension to the east of the current port. It would also have involved 1.72 million cubic metres of initial dredging and associated disposal, plus ongoing maintenance dredging.

The construction was expected to take more than three years, including nine months of dredging and two years of pile installation.

Local hapū Patuharakeke was also strongly opposed to the expansion.

The commissioners declined consent due to the significant adverse effects on cultural values of tāngata whenua, and the loss of recreational values and public access in the coastal marine area.

“We find that the adverse effects of the reclamation’s scale and extent, which results in the severance of the physical relationship to this cultural landscape, the beach, the dunes and the takutai moana [marine and coastal area], are significant and irreversible.”

Those effects were not mitigated by the applicant’s proposed conditions, including not sufficiently maintaining public access and recreation opportunities to and along the coastal marine area.

An artist's impression of the proposed expansion of Northport, which was to develop to the east of the existing port.

The commissioners noted both the cultural values and access issues were of “national importance” under the Resource Management Act.

Northport - and any person that lodged a submission and didn’t withdraw during the consent process - now has the right to appeal the decision within 15 working days of the decision notice issued on Tuesday.

Northport previously stated it would apply for fast-track approval for the expansion.

While it was committed to the resource consent process, it had to apply to be included on Schedule 2 of the Fast Track Approvals Bill in early May, before the decision was released.

