Consent for a multimillion-dollar expansion of Northport has been declined, due to the scale and extent of the 11.7ha reclamation at Whangārei’s Marsden Point.
Northport applied to the Northland Regional and Whangarei District Councils for resource consents in late 2022, for the project to increase freight storage and handling capacity, and move into a high-density container terminal.
The application was considered over multiple hearings between October 2023 and June 2024 by independent commissioners, chairman Greg Hill, Hugh Leersnyder and Jade Wikaira. In a decision released on Tuesday, they refused all of the consents sought.
The commissioners accepted had they granted consent, there would have been a range of significant positive effects from the development. A Northland Inc study found it would benefit the region’s GDP by $160 million and create 1500 new jobs.
“These include a range of economic and social benefits associated with a dedicated container terminal at Whangārei, which would be part of an integral and efficient national network of safe ports,” the report said.