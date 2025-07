Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Former Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai. Photo / NZME

Former Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai is among a trio of local leaders speaking at a “Why Māori wards?” panel discussion in the city next week.

The Network Waitangi Whangārei event aims to highlight the benefits of Māori wards, before the local elections in October.

Mai will join sitting Whangārei District councillor Carol Peters and community leader Mike Kake (Ngāti Hau, Te Parawhau and Ngāpuhi) at the event on July 30. Kake is a member of Northland Regional Council’s Te Ruarangi Māori committee.

Mai stood down after nine years of Whangārei District Council governance in 2022.

Network Waitangi Whangārei spokeswoman Jette de Jong said more than 150 people were expected at the event, with people from around Northland able to attend either of two July 30 attendance options. The lecture panel talk will take place twice, firstly in a lunchtime session from noon to 2pm and then an evening lecture from 7pm-9pm.