Whangārei District Council risks jail over defying fluoridation order

Cocurullo said the High Court should rule on the safety and science behind the Government’s fluoridation push. There was science, including from New Zealand’s government science advisers, supporting both sides of the polarised argument.
It was up to the High Court to rule on what should be used as a basis for directing New Zealand councils to fluoridate.
WDC will also seek “urgent interim relief” so it can delay its hands-on preparations for full fluoridation by the March deadline.
The council meeting saw Mayor Cocurullo eject Couper – who voted against continuing with the anti-fluoridation stance – for 10 minutes for failing to stop his line of questioning during debate. Security was called and the meeting adjourned as Couper refused to depart.
The new legal moves decided on by the council superseded its mid-December decision to apply for an injunction, after lawyers indicated this was unlikely to succeed.
They will cost WDC at least $200,000 of unbudgeted funds with increased rates, or cutting of planned council work.
Sarfati has requested a letter confirming today’s meeting decision before the end of the week.
She has signalled WDC faces a High Court legal order known as a writ of mandamus if it continues to defy her fluoridation directive.
Cocurullo said WDC’s resistance was for two reasons. The first was questioning the safety of fluoride.
The second was about democracy, where one person could order a council to fluoridate without asking the public for its thoughts.
Councillor Deb Harding pushed for greater community say in the decision via councillors supporting New Zealand First’s Fluoridation (Referendum) Legislation Bill, which seeks to repeal the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 that grants centralised authority to the director general of health and mandates the fluoridation of local water supplies.
The bill would also amend the Local Government Act 2002 and Health Act 1956 mandating local authorities to hold a binding referendum on water fluoridation.