Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland boosted with jet fuel tank, dry dock, rail link announcements

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

While Northland no longer refines fuel, the site at Marsden Point is still strategic for fuel storage. Photo / NZME

While Northland no longer refines fuel, the site at Marsden Point is still strategic for fuel storage. Photo / NZME

New Zealand First ministers have shone the spotlight on Northland as an economic powerhouse for NZ, saying significant developments are either under way or about to start.

The announcement by Winston Peters as Rail Minister and Shane Jones as Regional Development Minister could give a much-needed shot in the arm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save