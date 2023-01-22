Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Plan for $250 million dry dock in Northland gets Government feasibility study

Mike Dinsdale
By
5 mins to read
If it gets the go-ahead from the Government, a $250 million-plus dry dock would likely be built at Northport, the deep water port at Marsden Pt. Photo / Dan McGrath

If it gets the go-ahead from the Government, a $250 million-plus dry dock would likely be built at Northport, the deep water port at Marsden Pt. Photo / Dan McGrath

A $250 million dry dock in Northland would provide hundreds of new jobs and investment, regional leaders say, as the Government pushes ahead with a feasibility study for the project.

The Ministry of Transport has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate