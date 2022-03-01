Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei locals put forward overwhelming support for stricter cat control

4 minutes to read
A large number of submissions expressed their desire to see stricter rules around cats due to the threat these hunters pose to native wildlife - especially Northland's birds. Photo / 123rf

A large number of submissions expressed their desire to see stricter rules around cats due to the threat these hunters pose to native wildlife - especially Northland's birds. Photo / 123rf

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

A limit on the number of cats per household is one of the measures Whangārei residents have supported as part of better managing the district's swelling feline population.

Cats may be the country's most popular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.