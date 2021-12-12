Birds believed poisoned in Whangārei park upset locals and bird advocate

The park at George Point Rd, Onerahi where birds were poisoned. Photo / Tania White

The laying of poisonous treated wheat in a Whangārei park has left local bird feeders upset and one bird expert shocked but not surprised.

Elderly residents who enjoy feeding the birds at George Point Rd reserve have estimated that over three days the population of around 150 birds, including doves and quails, has been culled down to just 20, and they think it's due to the poisoning.

One man who fed the birds in the Onerahi park was devastated by the disappearance of the birds, but he was shocked when he discovered that poison-laced wheat had been spread across the park.

"The fact that there were no birds really, really upset me. I cried a couple of times. But, seeing (the treated wheat), I thought, that's a step too far. Because kids could have been around it."

The man, who the Advocate has chosen not to name, took the wheat to Robert Webb, founder of Native Bird Recovery Centre, who identified it as poison-laced wheat and says he gets three or four calls a month at this time of year about birds affected by the poison.

"This part of the year now you'll see it happening because people are putting in new grass seed," Webb said.

"Using it in the parks is not a nice thing because there are people with their children seeing these birds flopping around on the ground and they have no idea what's wrong."

The Advocate understands there are a range of possible penalties for misuse of poisons, such as treated wheat, under the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines Act, including imprisonment up to two years and fines up to $30,000 for an individual.

The lack of responsibility and accountability around usage of treated wheat is an ongoing frustration for Webb.

Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre founder, Robert Webb, says he regularly sees dead birds poisoned by treated wheat, like these birds in 2007.

"Being at a park like that, someone from the council has the responsibility to... go and investigate."

Poisoned birds could then impact on cats or dogs if they ate the carcass.

Treated wheat is made with a narcotic called alphachloralose, and can be bought over the counter without a controlled substance licence.

Alphachloralose causes the birds to act drunkenly and fall from the sky, and may persist in the tissue of dead poisoned birds, making it a risk to pets.

Whangārei District Council parks and recreation manager, Sue Hodge said it is not the council's role to control the use of substances such as treated wheat, but they do want to hear from locals if they are concerned about its use.

"We would want anyone who did notice any sign of poisonings in our public open spaces to contact us immediately so we can investigate and remove anything harmful."

SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan says the SPCA is concerned about over the counter sale of poisons, but the use of alphachloralose does not meet the threshold of an animal welfare offence.

"Poisons such as alphachloralose can cause prolonged suffering to animals if used incorrectly."

"SPCA's Inspectorate is bound by current laws and, unfortunately, the Animal Welfare Act 1999 does not apply to the use of agricultural compounds that are registered under the ACVM Act 1997."

MPI acting director assurance, Marion Castle says there are requirements to put up signs to warn the public when the product has been used in public areas, for the duration of time it is in the area.

Castle noted that the administration of public parks is the responsibility of local councils.

Environmental Protection Authority general manager of hazardous substances and New Organisms, Dr Chris Hill, says there is no specification on where this substance can be used and it's up to council to impose restrictions on what can be done on public land.

"We suggest anybody with concerns of this nature contacts their local council."

But it's too late for the bird feeders of George Point Rd, whose branches and bird boxes will be emptier this Christmas.

"If you're living in a suburb there's a number of things that can go wrong. But you're not expecting someone to go around with poison. That's something else," the elderly man said.

What can you do if you find a poisoned bird?

Alphachlorose works to anaesthetise birds and induce hypothermia. However, if not correctly administered or if the birds are not collected, they can succumb to hypothermia, predation, or other injury.

Putting the bird in a soft, warm box and keeping it warm can help it recover within two or three hours, and it can be set free again.