Northern Advocate

Birds believed poisoned in Whangārei park upset locals and bird advocate

4 minutes to read
The park at George Point Rd, Onerahi where birds were poisoned. Photo / Tania White

By jaime lyth

The laying of poisonous treated wheat in a Whangārei park has left local bird feeders upset and one bird expert shocked but not surprised.

Elderly residents who enjoy feeding the birds at George Point Rd

