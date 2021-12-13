Northland news in brief: 300 kittens and cats need help; and call to report suspicious activity

Some of the kittens at Mangawhai's Helping Paws Animal Rescue that need a helping hand to care for them.



Mangawhai's Helping Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to help care for the more than 300 cats and kittens taken in since spring. Helpers would work as part of a small team to change litter trays, food, water, carry out light cleaning and get lots of cuddles. People would need to be available for two hours one morning a week, fortnight or month. Anyone interested can contact the animal rescue via their Facebook page.

Firearms incident appeal

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around Smeatons Drive in Raumanga on Sunday is asked to contact police. Officers have been investigating reports that a firearms incident took place on the residential street at around 1.30pm but they had been unable to locate the people involved to determine what unfolded. Phone police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fast broadband in demand

New figures from Chorus' network reporting show Northland's reliance on high-speed broadband connectivity shows no sign of letting up. The average Northland home and small business using 334 gigabytes (GB) of broadband data in October this year compared to 247GB in 2019, an increase of 35 per cent. Lockdown and video calling, in particular, were the main cause according to Chorus. Comparison of Chorus network regional data usage from October 2019 and October 2021 showed Whangarei District went from using an average of 209GB to 341GB (64 per cent increase), Far North District went from 282GB to 334GB (19 per cent increase) and Kaipara District went from 213GB to 317GB (50 per cent increase)

Shooting claims 'incorrect'

Rumours swirling around on social media that claim a police car was shot in Raumanga over the weekend are incorrect, police say. An officer was on Ashley Ave early on Sunday morning when the wing mirror on their vehicle was damaged. A police spokesman said it was not caused by a gunshot but instead appeared to be "wilful damage".

Student decorators at camp

NorthTec's learners in the Certificate in Painting and Decorating Level 4 have received hands-on experience while giving back to the community. Over the past few weeks, the students and tutors have been at HOLYground Parua Bay Christian Camp, repainting the dormitories where children stay while attending the camp. The tertiary education provider supplied the materials, giving students the chance to practise their newly acquired skills.