Māori All Blacks fan Harper Corkery meets midfielder Corey Evans. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Hailing from Pukenui, Evans plays for the Northland Blues in Super Rugby and represents Northland in the Bunnings National Provincial Championship.

“I started playing rugby here [Northland] so I have played here heaps and its always special playing here.”

Evans was one of a few players signing autographs and posing for photos with fans, some of whom travelled from outside the region.

Charlotte Moore and brother James have travelled from Gisborne to see the game. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Justin Moore and his two children Charlotte and James came from Gisborne to see the game. Charlotte said she is Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes’ number one fan.

“I am looking forward to both games, but very excited to see Renee Holmes play. I think she will do very well. She is one of my favourite players.”

Scottish fans Richard Rogers, his wife Alison, and Lesley McFarlane travelled from Scotland to watch the game.

Scotland fans Richard Rogers, his wife Alison, and Leslye McFarlane travelled all the way from Scotland to watch the game. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Richard said they are following the team as they play their Skyscanner Pacific Tour, in which Scotland will play Fiji and Samoa as well as the Māori All Blacks.

After kicking the tour off against the Māori All Blacks, they will head to Fiji, playing on Fijian soil for the first time since 2017. They close their tour with a trip back to Auckland, to take on Samoa at Eden Park.

“We came for the tour, we will be heading to Fiji after this and then to Samoa, mainly because some of us wanted to see where Robert Louis Stevenson, who has ties to North Barrick, lived and died. Then we will be back in Auckland for the game against Samoa.”

Richard said they have been to this country a few times and always have a good time, and having the game to look forward to was an added bonus in their trip.

“Obviously, the Māori All Blacks will find it tough, but I think it could be a repeat score in favour of Scotland, like the win against the Japanese.

“It will be a good game. Scotland will be playing a lot of new players who don’t have as many caps, so there will be a lot of new guys showing what they can do. I think it will be close, but hopefully a Scotland win.”

With over 9000 tickets sold, organisers are expecting big crowds.