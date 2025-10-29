Since starting in 1995, it has raised nearly $750,000 for everything from organisations like Plunket Northland to helping young sportspeople compete in Australia, he said.

Whangārei Lions Club was keen to support the cancer lodge after hearing about it from president Ray Topia, who has just been named a life member of the Cancer Society, volunteering after losing his wife Bev to cancer, Ward said.

The club earlier raised money to help get the cancer treatment centre in Whangārei, he said.

The centre opened in 2014 after $3 million of the $5m cost was donated by the community. It treated 45,000 people in its first 10 years.

Ward said the cancer accommodation lodge is an equally important project and he hoped people would be generous with their donations, even those watching the fireworks from outside the stadium.

The fireworks display is costing $25,000 and is set to start around 8.45pm.

Fun family entertainment has been a fixture of the Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular since it began in 1995. Photo / NZME

But fireworks are not the only attraction of the evening, with a wide range of family-friendly entertainment starting from 6pm, said Northland Events Centre spokesperson Rachel O’Gorman.

This includes Northland’s favourite five-piece band, Otium, along with community performances by Whangārei Academy of Dance and Performing Arts (WADPA), pacific dance group Taonga O Te Moana and Lothian Highland Dance Studio, all hosted by Charmaine “Char” Soljak from The Hits - Northland.

There will be 15 food and beverage vendors, serving up everything from Hungarian fried bread to homemade tiramisu, plus all the family favourites.

Fun activities include lawn games, an interactive space run by the Cancer Society Auckland Northland, challenges by Tāne the Taniwha and free face-painting.

Tickets are free for under-5s, $7 for children up to 16 and $14 for adults; family pass options are available.

Tickets available from Eventfinda at bit.ly/4gWcGnG and from the venue on the day from 4.30pm.

Because of the thousands of people expected to attend, a temporary road closure will be in place on Okara Drive between the Porowini Ave and Port Rd roundabouts from 2pm on Saturday.

Parking options include Cobham Oval, Bascule Carpark, Railway Carpark, Pohe Island Carpark, Port Rd, Okara Drive and Porowini Ave.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.