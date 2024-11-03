Pasifika dance group Toanga O Te Moana put smiles on faces throughout the evening with their brightly coloured costumes and smooth moves.

Far North band JTB got the crowd grooving between sets with their funky renditions of Blue Eyed Māori, Santaria and a mix of L.A.B’s In the Air and Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

Circus Kumarani kept the kids entertained at the back of the stadium for those wanting to learn a new trick or participate in carnival-style games.

The Hits MC Charmaine Soljak announced a lolly scramble early on with primary-school-aged children swarming to a bucket full of sweets from across the stadium, much to the amusement of onlookers.

The crowd gazed in awe at the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday. Photo / Sarah Marshall Photography

Excited shrieks could be heard far and wide as participants sprinted to clutch a sweet treat.

Whangārei Academy of Dance and Performing Arts put on a diverse show to songs from The Lion King, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud.

As day turned to night the stadium began to light up with glow sticks and soon Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo started the countdown to light’s out with the crowd’s eager participation.

At “3,2,1...” the sky lit up with an array of colours from firecrackers, sparklers and Roman candles.

Attendees weren’t afraid to show their awe with audible “oohs” and “aahs” filling the stadium.

Markwick said he felt the event was a success. It had also been an opportunity to support local business, shown through the array of diverse cuisine on offer, he said.

“It’s amazing to think that next year will be the 30th anniversary of an event that has brought so much joy to the community and allowed the Lions to donate thousands back into vital community projects.”

The event acts as the Whangārei Lions Club flagship fundraiser and is sponsored also by Whangarei District Council, Oxford Sports Trust, GJ Gardner Homes and The Hits.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.