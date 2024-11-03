As day turned to night the stadium began to light up with glow sticks and soon Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo started the countdown to light’s out with the crowd’s eager participation.
At “3,2,1...” the sky lit up with an array of colours from firecrackers, sparklers and Roman candles.
Attendees weren’t afraid to show their awe with audible “oohs” and “aahs” filling the stadium.
Markwick said he felt the event was a success. It had also been an opportunity to support local business, shown through the array of diverse cuisine on offer, he said.
“It’s amazing to think that next year will be the 30th anniversary of an event that has brought so much joy to the community and allowed the Lions to donate thousands back into vital community projects.”
The event acts as the Whangārei Lions Club flagship fundraiser and is sponsored also by Whangarei District Council, Oxford Sports Trust, GJ Gardner Homes and The Hits.