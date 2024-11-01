According to the New Zealand Veterinary Association, vets are called to see horses badly injured by panicking and running through fences or dogs and cats trying to flee and injuring themselves during the Guy Fawkes period.

Quensell said preventative measures are important to negate the risk of a wildfire or house fire.

Those measures can include checking the weather, local bylaws, having a hose or water bucket on hand and lighting in a wide open space.

He said one of the biggest hurdles for fire personnel is that they are met with abuse when they arrive at a job such as a boozy bonfire.

“When alcohol is involved [people] can get quite abusive and we have to call the police. Our people are volunteers and we don’t really need to deal with that sort of stuff.”

Quensell said that firework season coincides with Northland’s fire season and that can spell a big issue for people wanting to stockpile fireworks in time for New Year’s.

The Bay of Islands dodged and ecological disaster after fireworks sparked blaze near Moturua in 2019.





When the ground is dry a wildfire can start extremely quickly, he said.

Stockpiling for summer can speed up the process of a house fire or age could damage packaging which may cause the firework to behave dangerously when lit.

“We’re encouraging people to go to big displays [instead], you get better bang for your buck in a safe environment.”

One such event is the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular this Saturday.

There will be a road closure on Okara Drive between the Porowini Avenue roundabout and the Port Road roundabout from 2pm until 10pm that evening.

There is parking include Cobham Oval [Port Road entrance only], Bascule Carpark, Railway Carpark, Pohe Island Carpark and surrounding areas such as Port Road and Porowini Avenue.

Mobility parking is also available in the Semenoff Stadium carpark [East or West Entrances] with a mobility drop-off area on Okara Drive. Access through the road closure will require a CCS Disability permit or a wheelchair-marked vehicle or Driving Miss Daisy.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.