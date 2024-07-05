“It’s a circus for all ages and abilities, and all that entails. We’re doing skill-building and teaching tasks, but we’re also focused on connecting as a community and providing a focal point where people can gather.
“It’s also about meeting people where they’re at and celebrating all the successes on their journey.”
Circus Kumarani now has 10 part-time teachers and performers, plus about 80 regular students, as well as many more children who keep improving their skills at public circus zones, Whetū said.
It has also created a supportive home-away-from-home for everyone, including people who are neurodiverse and the LGBTQI+ community, they said.
The focus of Circus Kumarani is as important now, if not more so, than it ever was, Whetū said.
“With our programmes in schools, they see long-term improvements in the kids’ wellbeing and wairua from having circus coming in: It helps with perseverance and helps get the kids into school,” they said.
“It’s fun, it teaches motor skills but also social skills.”
Circus Kumarani was named after the kūmara crop Dargaville is known for, Whetū said.
“It’s a nutritious crop that’s easily transplanted into different communities - and we’ve popped up around Northland as well as had an impact on the culture of circus in New Zealand as a whole,” they said.
“Kūmara is not always the prettiest but it’s nutritious and delicious, and comes in all shapes and sizes.”
Despite Circus Kumarani’s long history in Northland, there is still a need to explain what community circus is, Whetū said.
“Clowns have had bad press and people don’t really understand what community circus is ... People keep comparing politicians to clowns and politics to circus but what we’re doing is wholesome and uplifting.”
Upcoming events for Circus Kumarani include a youth-led show and a cabaret at the Whangārei Fringe Festival in spring, which won audience choice at the two previous festivals, Whetū said.