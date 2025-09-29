Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Cancer Society to build $22.5m Whangārei lodge for Northland patients

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Live: PM Christopher Luxon visits Cancer Society

Design is under way for a new 20-bedroom cancer accommodation lodge being built by the Cancer Society near Whangārei Hospital.

Cancer Society Auckland Northland officially confirmed today it will build the 22.5 million accommodation on Hospital Rd. Fundraising is ongoing.

The accommodation coincides with a new radiation oncology facility

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save