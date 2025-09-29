Design is under way for a new 20-bedroom cancer accommodation lodge being built by the Cancer Society near Whangārei Hospital.
Cancer Society Auckland Northland officially confirmed today it will build the 22.5 million accommodation on Hospital Rd. Fundraising is ongoing.
The accommodation coincides with a new radiation oncology facilitydue to open in July 2026 at Whangārei’s Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre - the first time radiation treatment has been offered in Northland.
“This project is about supporting Northland communities receiving radiation treatment in Whangārei,” he said.
“It will ease the burden for many by providing care and comfort closer to home, at a time when patients and their whānau need it most. It’s about reducing stress, restoring dignity, and ensuring no one faces cancer alone.”
Modelled on Domain Lodge, the Whangārei facility will have 20 rooms staffed with reception, housekeeping and facilities teams, alongside supportive care and volunteer services.
The society is actively working with Whangārei Hospital to monitor patient needs and plan for future growth.
Design planning was underway and an external consultant being appointed to oversee the approximately $22.5m build, Young said.
Society Northland regional manager Charli Timms said the lodge would be a place of relief and support for local people going through some of the hardest moments of their lives.
“Having grown up in Northland and worked in the health and community space, I’ve seen first-hand the toll cancer takes on our communities – not just the diagnosis, but the long journeys, the time away from whānau and the emotional strain.”
Te Tai Tokerau group director of operations Alex Pimm said the new facility would include a radiation bunker with a linear accelerator (linac) machine and a second bunker so expansion is possible.
The $60.9 million project also includes a CT scanner, expansion of the adjoining Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre, plus new supporting spaces like reception, waiting areas and offices.
The first person was expected to receive treatment in July 2026. The cost was anticipated to come in slightly under budget, Pimm said.
When complete, the facility would provide comprehensive cancer services to about 400 Te Tai Tokerau patients each year, although some Northlanders would still have to travel to Auckland for complex treatments, he said.
Pimm said Health NZ was in the early stages of recruiting the additional workers needed to operate the facility, and planned to start advertising for the positions soon.
“We have already had some interest from people interested in moving to Te Tai Tokerau for these positions,” he said.