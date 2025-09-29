The new lodge will provide essential support for Northlanders undergoing the lifesaving treatment in Whangārei, including those who have too far to travel each day or are too ill to drive home.

Once completed, it would offer a safe, supportive environment for patients and their whānau, helping to reduce the burden of travel and isolation during cancer treatment, Cancer Society Auckland Northland chief executive Andrew Young said.

“This project is about supporting Northland communities receiving radiation treatment in Whangārei,” he said.

“It will ease the burden for many by providing care and comfort closer to home, at a time when patients and their whānau need it most. It’s about reducing stress, restoring dignity, and ensuring no one faces cancer alone.”

Modelled on Domain Lodge, the Whangārei facility will have 20 rooms staffed with reception, housekeeping and facilities teams, alongside supportive care and volunteer services.

The society is actively working with Whangārei Hospital to monitor patient needs and plan for future growth.

Charli Timms, Cancer Society Northland regional manager, says cancer takes a toll on Northland communities because of the long travel and time away. Photo / Denise Piper

Design planning was underway and an external consultant being appointed to oversee the approximately $22.5m build, Young said.

Society Northland regional manager Charli Timms said the lodge would be a place of relief and support for local people going through some of the hardest moments of their lives.

“Having grown up in Northland and worked in the health and community space, I’ve seen first-hand the toll cancer takes on our communities – not just the diagnosis, but the long journeys, the time away from whānau and the emotional strain.”

In a show of community support, this year’s Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular – led by the Whangārei Lions Club – will donate all proceeds to the lodge project.

Young said Cancer Society Auckland Northland extends heartfelt thanks to the Lions, who are long-term supporters, and all those who have backed the vision.

Cancer Society Auckland Northland board members, including (from left) Dr Fritha Hanning, Louisa Kraitzick, Sally Hughes, Debbie Evans, Tame Hauraki, Candace Kinser and Dr Ben Lawrence, celebrate the new lodge site.

Those attending the event on Saturday, November 1 from 6pm, would know their support would help ensure no one faces cancer alone, he said.

Young said any other philanthropists, businesses or community organisations keen to support the lodge project should get in touch.

Health New Zealand says Northland’s radiation oncology facility is on track and slightly under budget.

Te Tai Tokerau group director of operations Alex Pimm said the new facility would include a radiation bunker with a linear accelerator (linac) machine and a second bunker so expansion is possible.

The $60.9 million project also includes a CT scanner, expansion of the adjoining Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre, plus new supporting spaces like reception, waiting areas and offices.

The first person was expected to receive treatment in July 2026. The cost was anticipated to come in slightly under budget, Pimm said.

When complete, the facility would provide comprehensive cancer services to about 400 Te Tai Tokerau patients each year, although some Northlanders would still have to travel to Auckland for complex treatments, he said.

Pimm said Health NZ was in the early stages of recruiting the additional workers needed to operate the facility, and planned to start advertising for the positions soon.

“We have already had some interest from people interested in moving to Te Tai Tokerau for these positions,” he said.

The start dates would be phased in over the first half of 2026, to help prepare for the opening in July, Pimm said.

