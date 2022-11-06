Fireworks from Semenoff Stadium lit up the sky on Guy Fawkes night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fireworks from Semenoff Stadium lit up the sky on Guy Fawkes night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A fireworks display in Whangārei was so popular people had to be let in for free, as ticket sellers couldn't keep up with demand.

Around 10,000 people attended the Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday night, the first since 2019.

Organiser Terry Ward, from the Whangārei Lions Club, said around 9000 tickets were sold, but some people were able to enter for free after the gates were opened.

"I'd estimate about 1000 or 1500 got in who wouldn't have otherwise seen it. They would have been standing outside."

The Guy Fawkes event, which raises funds for charity, has been held since 1995, and Ward said it was at least as big as any they have ever had.

Olive Adam, 9, from Whangārei, showed off her poi skills as families packed into Semenoff Stadium for the fireworks show. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It was a good night - a very successful night. We haven't been able to have it the last couple of years because of the pandemic, and last year we got washed out."

The crowd was very pleased with the fireworks this year, Ward said, and extremely patient.

"The public were tremendous, too, and patient in getting in. We just couldn't sell tickets or get them through the system any quicker."

The Northland Caledonian Pipe Band at the Whangārei Lions Club Fireworks Spectacular, with pipe major Bain McGregor. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ward estimated they had raised around $30,000 from the event for charity, but the organisations had a number of costs, including an increase in the amount paid to the council for the use of Semenoff Stadium.

"They [Whangārei District Council] did fund $5000 of it, and I got the rest with the help of the Oxford Trust, who provided the fireworks. Without them, we could not do it."

Ward said he had a team of about eight organising the event, with support from other organisations, including NZME.

The Lions Club was, however, struggling with extra costs and a lack of manpower.

Children enjoyed hula hoop races and other games before the fireworks were set off after dark. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Younger people have not been joining Lions Clubs in recent years, Ward said, and the members of the organising committee for the fireworks spectacular were all over 65 years old.

He encouraged people to join the club, which raises millions of dollars nationally for charity every year.

"They're fun-loving guys and good hard-working people who care about their community and do a lot for it," Ward said.

Anyone looking for more information about the Whangārei Lions Club can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WhangareiLionsClub.