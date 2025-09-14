Whakaora Kai warehouse co-ordinator Steve Gray gets some food ready for distribution - just a small amount of the one million tonnes distributed since 2017. Photo / Denise Piper
A Northland organisation which stops food from going to waste has reached a milestone of redistributing one million tonnes of food.
The milestone for Whakaora Kai comes as a new Salvation Army report shows food insecurity for children is at its highest level in 10 years, with one in fourKiwi homes with children regularly missing out on the food they need.
Whakaora Kai, a division of charity Whare Āwhina, launched in 2017 as Food Rescue Northland.
Johnson said it was no surprise to her that a quarter of Kiwi homes with kids regularly go without the food they need, as she sees it every day.
For families on a tight budget, food is often the last thing bought, as there is no ability to change how much is spent on bills like rent or power, she said.
“I think it’s to do with the fact that there are so many costs, and that wages or benefits - incomes - are not keeping up with it.”
Teneille Johnson, Whangārei Salvation Army community ministries manager, agrees with this sentiment, saying the cost of living has hit everyone hard.
People needing help with food has changed from just single parents, to everyone including families with two people working, she said.
“I’m a parent of five children as well and there’s been times when we’ve struggled. I get it - it’s the cost of living.”
The Salvation Army’s report, Ending Food Insecurity – What Needs to Be Done Now, calls for urgent action including a national food strategy, liveable incomes for every household, and more support for foodbank and food rescue services.
‘They lit up like lanterns’
Joseph Orr, an Arataki Ministries living rough and homelessness support worker, said the food from Whakaora Kai makes all the difference to the clients he works with.
“I [recently] came to pick up some kai, I sorted it into boxes and went to drop it off to some whānau I support. When I got there, they were having a ‘dark’ day.
“On giving them the kai, they lit up like lanterns with happiness and gratitude,” he said.