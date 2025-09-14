Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whakaora Kai marks one million tonnes redistributed amid rising food insecurity

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Whakaora Kai warehouse co-ordinator Steve Gray gets some food ready for distribution - just a small amount of the one million tonnes distributed since 2017. Photo / Denise Piper

Whakaora Kai warehouse co-ordinator Steve Gray gets some food ready for distribution - just a small amount of the one million tonnes distributed since 2017. Photo / Denise Piper

A Northland organisation which stops food from going to waste has reached a milestone of redistributing one million tonnes of food.

The milestone for Whakaora Kai comes as a new Salvation Army report shows food insecurity for children is at its highest level in 10 years, with one in four

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save