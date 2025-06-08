Advertisement
Shrinkflation adds to cost woes for Northlanders amid rising living costs

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Northlanders are noticing they’re getting less bang for their buck at the supermarket as ‘shrinkflation’ spreads.

  • Northlanders are experiencing “shrinkflation”, where product sizes decrease but prices remain the same or increase.
  • Residents such as Mary-Pat Ross and Zena have noticed smaller portions in cafes and supermarkets.
  • Consumer NZ’s Jon Duffy highlighted shrinkflation’s impact on budgets during the cost-of-living crisis.

Northlanders already dealing with soaring living costs are increasingly noticing “shrinkflation” in the shops.

Many residents feel they’re getting less bang for their buck at the supermarket and some eateries as products and portions reduce in size, while the prices remain the same, or even

