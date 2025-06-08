“But I realise everything is going up; I still want to support them, but I may not go as frequently.
“It’s not coming from an attitude of greed; it’s an attitude of trying to make ends meet.”
Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen agreed shrinkflation “seems to be increasingly coming through as businesses are looking at cost-of-living pressures”, but believed it was not yet widespread.
Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said his organisation had also “noticed a growing trend of shrinkflation, where products shrink in size or quantity while prices stay the same or increase”.
“You start getting an idea of how much you’re paying for these products, and it lets you compare against other products there.”
How to avoid shrinkflation
Focus on comparing unit prices of different products and sizes. Unit prices show the cost per unit measure, for example, per 100g. This allows you to accurately compare the true cost of products, even if they are packaged differently.
Consider buying whole foods instead of pre-packaged products as these items are typically not as susceptible to shrinkflation.
Explore alternatives like store brands or switch to different brands or retailers.
Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.