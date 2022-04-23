Emergency services attended two fatal road crashes in Northland this holiday weekend.

Two deaths on Northlands road's this weekend have made for a tragic Anzac Day long weekend.

One person died following a serious crash on the Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, Herekino this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a single vehicle shortly before 1 am.

One person died at the scene and three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Examination of the crash scene has been completed and the roads have now re-opened, police said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

A motorbike rider died in Northland following a serious crash on Saturday.

The crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle took place in Whāngārei at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Douglas St.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 9.30 am.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene. The serious crash unit has completed their examination of the crash scene and the roads have now reopened, following a blessing," police said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The two deaths bring Northland's road toll for 2022 to 10.

''We've already had two fatalities in the North on roads this weekend, and we've still got another day of the long weekend to go," a police spokesperson said.

"(We're) encouraging the motorists to drive to conditions, watch your speed and wear seatbelts. That's probably the thing that can save us in case there is tragedy like this.

"If you look at what's happening down south, there are still more (crashes) happening. If you are on the road you have got to be careful and drive a little bit better than what you would normally, with the rain and the extra traffic that's on the road."

Nine people have died on New Zealand's roads this Anzac Weekend.